ASRock X470 Taichi Ultimate: Just Add 10GbE?

What happens when a manufacturer takes an already-successful and somewhat high-end overclocking board (X470 Taichi) and adds ultra-fast 10GbE networking? We’d ideally find the perfect board for the modern power user, but the X470 Taichi Ultimate just isn’t that polished. At $269, the board is relatively inexpensive for what you get, but it suffers from overly-complex firmware and slow Wi-Fi speeds.

The X470 Taichi gets a new look in its Ultimate edition’s grey accent panels, but the “Ultimate” component comes in the form of Aquantia’s AQC107 10Gb Ethernet controller. The controller is typically priced at $100 when mounted to a PCIe x4 card, but ASRock was able to reduce the premium to a mere $60 by integrating it. X470 Taichi Ultimate users still get the original board’s combination of Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi controller, so that the 10GbE doesn’t cost them any of the earlier board’s features.

Specifications

Chipset AMD X470 Form Factor ATX Voltage Regulator 16 Phases Video Ports HDMI USB Ports 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A

5Gb/s: (6) Type A Network Jacks 10GbE, Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna Audio Jacks (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out Legacy Ports/Jacks (1) PS/2 Other Ports/Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8, Raven Ridge at x8/x0)

(1) v2.0 (x4, Excluded by 2nd M.2) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 (2) v2.0 CrossFire/SLI 2x / 2x DIMM slots (4) DDR4 M.2 slots (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA, (1) PCIe 2.0 x4*

(*Consumes four-lane x16 slot) U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (8) 6Gb/s (two via ASM1061) USB Headers (1) v3.1 Gen2, (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0, (1) AMD LED fan Fan Headers (5) 4-Pin, (1) AMD LED fan Legacy Interfaces System (Beep-code) Speaker Other Interfaces FP-Audio, RGB-LED, Addressible LED Diagnostics Panel Numeric Internal Button/Switch Power, Reset / ✗ SATA Controllers Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe Ethernet Controllers Aquantia AQC107 PCIe x4, WGI211AT PCIe Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Intel 3168 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.2 Combo USB Controllers ASM3142 PCIe 3.0 x2 HD Audio Codec ALC1220 DDL/DTS Connect DTS Connect Warranty 3 Years

Layout

Other than the extra RJ45 connection, the X470 Taichi Ultimate’s I/O panel matches the layout of its (X470 Taichi) predecessor. Users still get two Wi-Fi antenna jacks, a single PS/2 port for their legacy keyboard or mouse, six 5Gb/s USB and two 10Gb/s USB connections (including a Type-C port), a CLR_CMOS button, an HDMI output for Raven Ridge APUs, a digital optical and five analog audio jacks, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack in addition to the Ultimate-model-exclusive 10GbE. The same limitations apply as well: The Wi-Fi’s 433Mb/s limit could impact its usefulness as an access point, non-APU Ryzen processors lack the internal graphics engine to enable the HDMI output, and Ryzen APU’s loose half of the CPU-based PCIe lanes…which in turn disables one of the x16-length PCIe slots.