Asus ROG Strix XG279Q Gaming Monitor Review: Speed and Style

Viewing Angles

The XG279Q stands out among IPS monitors with excellent off-axis image quality, no visible color shift and no more than a 10% reduction in light output when viewed at 45° to the side. This is one of the best photo series we’ve seen to date. It makes this Asus very shareable even though it’s relatively small. From the top down, you can see a red shift and a 50% light reduction, typical of IPS screens.

Screen Uniformity

Our light meter detected a slight center hotspot in our black field pattern test, but we couldn’t see it with the naked eye. Turning all the room lights off revealed a perfect black screen with no visible bleed or glow. Patterns at higher output levels showed no signs of color or luminance aberration.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The XG279Q is one of the quickest and most responsive gaming monitors we’ve ever tested. Though you can buy monitors with higher refresh rates, Asus makes the most of 170Hz. 6ms is as fast as it gets for screen draw. Though you can eliminate motion blur with ELMB sync, there isn’t really much to speak of when frame rates top 100fps. Input lag is also lower than all the screens here and one of the lowest we’ve measured to date. At 21ms, you won’t have a problem one-upping your opponents. This is one fast and smooth display.

