BenQ EW3280U Review: 4K HDR WIth Superb Color and USB-C

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The EW3280U delivers the off-axis image quality of a typical IPS monitor. It retained detail well into the highlight and shadow areas while showing a 30% reduction in brightness and a red-green shift. IPS provides the best viewing angles of any panel tech but it’s up to the user’s application to decide whether that’s more important than contrast.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our EW3280U sample showed a few minor hotspots in the black screen uniformity test. The center zone is slightly brighter, as are the top and bottom right areas. If the room is otherwise dark, they are just visible. We didn’t see any edge glow or blotchiness though. And even low-level room lighting erased any visible issues.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With so many high-speed gaming monitors out there, it’s rare for us to test a 60 Hz model these days. But the EW3280U is a bit quicker than other 60 Hz screens. We didn’t have any from our recent reviews to compare so the other displays here are 144 and 165 Hz -- certainly an unfair comparison. A typical 60 Hz screen refreshes in around 25ms with input lag around 70ms. The BenQ is a little snappier with its 22ms draw time and 61ms of total lag. If you’re looking for speed, there are plenty of faster monitors out there, but anything running at 4K and 144Hz will cost you double the price. For the money, this monitor delivers decent performance for casual gamers.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content