BenQ Zowie XL2411P Gaming Monitor Review: 144Hz but no Adaptive-Sync

TN monitors are known for being harder to view from angles than VA or IPS ones. While the XL2411P is obviously a TN panel in this regard, it does look better than most other TN screens. It loses about 40% brightness at a 45-degree side angle, and the top-down view is washed out. Color shifts are obvious too with green and red in the horizontal plane and blue in the vertical. You won’t want to share this monitor, but at 24- inches, it’s unlikely you'd try.

Our XL2411P sample slid in under the 10% deviation level, which means no hotspots, bleed or glow is visible. The black field test showed nothing but black with no issues to report. Visual observation of gray and white patterns showed no issues at any brightness level.

With 25-inch 240Hz screens requiring an investment closer to $400, that makes monitors like the $200 XL2411P a good value. A total lag of 26ms is plenty quick for all but the most skilled players. We had no problems moving quickly though game environments without blur or stutter. Control inputs were met with instant results in both fire-fights and melee situations. Though panel response is a quick 7ms, we had to engage the blur reduction feature to optimize motion resolution. Once turned on, action was smooth and sharp.

