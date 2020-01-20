BenQ Zowie XL2411P Gaming Monitor Review: 144Hz but no Adaptive-Sync

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We mined our database for value-oriented displays and came up with the Acer XFA240, Pixio’ PXC273 and ViewSonic Elite XG240R. At a higher price point, running at 240Hz are the Aorus KD25F and Acer Predator XN253Q.

The XL2411P is rated for 350 nits, and it easily surpassed that. That’s plenty of light for any application or environment, but since a backlight strobe is available, we’d rather see something north of 400 nits to compensate. If you choose to engage blur reduction, there will be a 50% drop in brightness. If you max the backlight, that works out to 184 nits.

Black levels are right in the middle of the TN screens here and, not surprisingly higher than the lone VA panel from Pixio. At at 984.6:1, the XL2411P's contrast is just under our preferred 1,000:1 threshold . This is average performance for TN.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration didn't change anything contrast-wise, only reducing the score by an invisible amount of 3%. Black levels are good for a TN panel and should provide ample shadow detail. We saw no need for the Black eQualizer feature during our gameplay sessions.

We were pleasantly surprised to see the XL2411P post an intra-image contrast score over 1,000:1, which is excellent performance, especially for a TN display.

