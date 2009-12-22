Trending

System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $2,500 Performance PC

By

Benchmark Results: Far Cry 2 And H.A.W.X.

A relatively flat performance curve makes Far Cry 2 appear CPU-bound at all but its highest-resolution settings, at least until anti-aliasing (AA) is added. However, it’s hard to call something CPU-limited when the limit is so high.

Adding 4x AA and a few graphics details to Far Cry 2 stresses the graphics cards more substantially, shifting attention away from any CPU-performance limits. At over twice our minimum required frame rate, the $2,500 machine doesn’t require overclocking to produce visual fluidity at an impressive 2560x1600 graphics resolution.

H.A.W.X plays smoothly at every test setting, and once again the added performance from overclocking appears superfluous. Yet this is another case where the three HD 4890s of our previous SBM beat the two HD 5870s of our current build, and that’s a noteworthy achievement for a system we thought was outdated.

222 Comments Comment from the forums
  • noob2222 22 December 2009 13:13
    If you went with the 5970, this build would have been fine, but with using 2 5870s, I would have opted a little different, x58 isn't that much more.

    Cpus are almost identical in price, wich leaves only the MB.

    UD4P - 170
    UD3R - 188

    I think in my book it would have been worth the $18.

    The other thing thats a bit overpriced is the HDD as mentioned. At $300 for 2TB, thats $150/TB. 1.5TB drives cost that much, put in 3 drives and save $150 and have .5TB more space.

    Aside from that, good build.
    Reply
  • ColMirage 22 December 2009 13:33
    Wait, why is the contest limited to the USA now?

    Tom's.
    I am disappoint.


    Aside from that, the build is nice, and I can't wait to see the other ones.
    Reply
  • scook9 22 December 2009 13:33
    This article has me second guessing me selling my desktop!
    Reply
  • Onyx2291 22 December 2009 13:47
    Very powerful, but if I were to have it. I think I'd steer clear of overclocking myself haha.
    Reply
  • Gigahertz20 22 December 2009 13:55
    Horrible build, $2,500 and no SSD drive? That is inexcusable, a SSD drive is one of the best parts you can add to a high end computer, the noticeable performance improvement going from a regular hard drive is like night and day.

    The $860 dollars spent on video cards and $600 for hard drives is a waste. This system should have went with one 2TB WD Caviar Black hard drive for storage and then a 160GB SSD hard drive as the main drive. For a video card, one Radeon 5870 is more then enough, the money saved by not buying a second 5870 should have gone to buying a good full tower case and better CPU cooler.
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 22 December 2009 14:13
    Good all round build.
    Reply
  • rambo117 22 December 2009 14:16
    Great read, as always. Gosh, if you guys are calling last SBM performance PC "outdated", id hate to know what my rig is... =/
    Reply
  • liquidsnake718 22 December 2009 14:17
    enzo matrixGood all round build.

    Yes I was thinking just that.... an SSD for the master, and a 1tb or a 2tb for backup slave drive.... then a 5970. That would have been ideal as this is considered high end.....
    Reply
  • tacoslave 22 December 2009 14:33
    ColMirageWait, why is the contest limited to the USA now?Tom's.I am disappoint.Aside from that, the build is nice, and I can't wait to see the other ones.
    Yes we know you're a disappointment. Geez you're worse than kevin parrish.
    Reply
  • 22 December 2009 14:35
    wft, you put crossfire on a P55 chipset? You do know that there are only 16 PCIX lanes to the CPU right?

    $300 for a 2TB drive? Are you insane? How can you possibly justify not getting 2 x 1TB Caviar Blacks for $200 total and then getting an SSD?

    2 X 5870 for $860 over 5970 for $650? How much of a performance difference can you possibly expect with Crucial CAS 9-9-9-28 over CORSAIR XMS3 9-9-9-24 which costs $90 for 4GB?

    No water cooling on a system that costs $2500?

    This is the worst build I've ever seen at this price point.
    Reply