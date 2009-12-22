Trending

System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $2,500 Performance PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Adobe Photoshop runs very fast on our $2,500 SBM build and overclocking makes these results even better.

Encoding a single HD animation frame in 27 seconds is fairly typical of a machine in this price class, but the 22-second completion time when overclocked is respectable.

Here’s a fun fact: our current build completed AVG Virus Scan in less time than the former build did, even though the former build was scanning super-fast SSD drives. Notice, however, that overclocking our current build provides the lowest performance gains in single- and double-threaded applications, since our overclock settings also disabled the high single- and dual-core Intel Turbo Boost multipliers.

An update of both WinRAR and WinZip makes it impossible to accurately compare current and former results.

  • noob2222 22 December 2009 13:13
    If you went with the 5970, this build would have been fine, but with using 2 5870s, I would have opted a little different, x58 isn't that much more.

    Cpus are almost identical in price, wich leaves only the MB.

    UD4P - 170
    UD3R - 188

    I think in my book it would have been worth the $18.

    The other thing thats a bit overpriced is the HDD as mentioned. At $300 for 2TB, thats $150/TB. 1.5TB drives cost that much, put in 3 drives and save $150 and have .5TB more space.

    Aside from that, good build.
  • ColMirage 22 December 2009 13:33
    Wait, why is the contest limited to the USA now?

    Tom's.
    I am disappoint.


    Aside from that, the build is nice, and I can't wait to see the other ones.
  • scook9 22 December 2009 13:33
    This article has me second guessing me selling my desktop!
  • Onyx2291 22 December 2009 13:47
    Very powerful, but if I were to have it. I think I'd steer clear of overclocking myself haha.
  • Gigahertz20 22 December 2009 13:55
    Horrible build, $2,500 and no SSD drive? That is inexcusable, a SSD drive is one of the best parts you can add to a high end computer, the noticeable performance improvement going from a regular hard drive is like night and day.

    The $860 dollars spent on video cards and $600 for hard drives is a waste. This system should have went with one 2TB WD Caviar Black hard drive for storage and then a 160GB SSD hard drive as the main drive. For a video card, one Radeon 5870 is more then enough, the money saved by not buying a second 5870 should have gone to buying a good full tower case and better CPU cooler.
  • enzo matrix 22 December 2009 14:13
    Good all round build.
  • rambo117 22 December 2009 14:16
    Great read, as always. Gosh, if you guys are calling last SBM performance PC "outdated", id hate to know what my rig is... =/
  • liquidsnake718 22 December 2009 14:17
    enzo matrixGood all round build.

    Yes I was thinking just that.... an SSD for the master, and a 1tb or a 2tb for backup slave drive.... then a 5970. That would have been ideal as this is considered high end.....
  • tacoslave 22 December 2009 14:33
    ColMirageWait, why is the contest limited to the USA now?Tom's.I am disappoint.Aside from that, the build is nice, and I can't wait to see the other ones.
    Yes we know you're a disappointment. Geez you're worse than kevin parrish.
  • 22 December 2009 14:35
    wft, you put crossfire on a P55 chipset? You do know that there are only 16 PCIX lanes to the CPU right?

    $300 for a 2TB drive? Are you insane? How can you possibly justify not getting 2 x 1TB Caviar Blacks for $200 total and then getting an SSD?

    2 X 5870 for $860 over 5970 for $650? How much of a performance difference can you possibly expect with Crucial CAS 9-9-9-28 over CORSAIR XMS3 9-9-9-24 which costs $90 for 4GB?

    No water cooling on a system that costs $2500?

    This is the worst build I've ever seen at this price point.
