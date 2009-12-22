System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $2,500 Performance PC

Test Settings

The following is a summary of standard and overclocked hardware configurations used in today’s benchmarks.

$2,500 Performance PC Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard Gigabyte P55-UD4P LGA 1156 Chipset: Intel P55-Express Unchanged Processor Intel Core i7-860 2.80 GHz Four Cores, 8.0MB L3 Cache 3.65 GHz at 1.312V, 203 MHz Base Clock Memory 2 x Crucial 4.0GB DDR3-1333 Kit 4 x 2.0GB (8.0GB Total), CAS 9-9-9-28 DDR3-1624 at 1.64V, CAS 8-8-8-18 Graphics 2 x Diamond HD 5870 (CrossFireX) 1.0GB GDDR5-4800 Per Card Radeon HD 5870 GPU at 850 MHz GDDR5-5080 900 MHz GPU Hard Drives 2 x WD Caviar Black WD2001FASS (RAID 1) 2.0TB, 7,200 RPM, 64MB Cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s Unchanged Optical LG WH08LS20 BD-RE 8x BD-R, 2x BD-RE, 16x DVD±R Unchanged Case Lian-Li LanCool PC-K7B Unchanged Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX Modular 850W ATX12V 2.2, EPS12V 2.91, 80-Plus Silver Unchanged CPU Cooler Xigmatek HDT-S1284EE (120mm Fan) plus Crossbow ACK-15363 Bracket Kit Unchanged

And now for the benchmarks: