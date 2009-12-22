System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $2,500 Performance PC

Benchmark Results: Crysis And Fallout 3
We didn’t include the previous SBM machine in today’s charts for several reasons, mainly because the new system’s graphics cards weren’t available when we ordered the previous system. We’ll still comment on current system progress whenever a particular benchmark result stands out.
Our first standout comes in Crysis. While our current two-card CrossFire Radeon HD 5870 system provides better performance at most settings, it suffers at 2560x1600 in a way not seen in the previous machine’s 3-way CrossFire Radeon HD 4890s.
Fallout 3 runs super-smooth on the current SBM machine, though the relatively flat performance curve does make it appear somewhat CPU-bound.
Cpus are almost identical in price, wich leaves only the MB.
UD4P - 170
UD3R - 188
I think in my book it would have been worth the $18.
The other thing thats a bit overpriced is the HDD as mentioned. At $300 for 2TB, thats $150/TB. 1.5TB drives cost that much, put in 3 drives and save $150 and have .5TB more space.
Aside from that, good build.
Aside from that, the build is nice, and I can't wait to see the other ones.
The $860 dollars spent on video cards and $600 for hard drives is a waste. This system should have went with one 2TB WD Caviar Black hard drive for storage and then a 160GB SSD hard drive as the main drive. For a video card, one Radeon 5870 is more then enough, the money saved by not buying a second 5870 should have gone to buying a good full tower case and better CPU cooler.
Yes I was thinking just that.... an SSD for the master, and a 1tb or a 2tb for backup slave drive.... then a 5970. That would have been ideal as this is considered high end.....
Yes we know you're a disappointment. Geez you're worse than kevin parrish.
$300 for a 2TB drive? Are you insane? How can you possibly justify not getting 2 x 1TB Caviar Blacks for $200 total and then getting an SSD?
2 X 5870 for $860 over 5970 for $650? How much of a performance difference can you possibly expect with Crucial CAS 9-9-9-28 over CORSAIR XMS3 9-9-9-24 which costs $90 for 4GB?
No water cooling on a system that costs $2500?
This is the worst build I've ever seen at this price point.