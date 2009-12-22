System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $2,500 Performance PC

Benchmark Results: Crysis And Fallout 3

We didn’t include the previous SBM machine in today’s charts for several reasons, mainly because the new system’s graphics cards weren’t available when we ordered the previous system. We’ll still comment on current system progress whenever a particular benchmark result stands out.

Our first standout comes in Crysis. While our current two-card CrossFire Radeon HD 5870 system provides better performance at most settings, it suffers at 2560x1600 in a way not seen in the previous machine’s 3-way CrossFire Radeon HD 4890s.

Fallout 3 runs super-smooth on the current SBM machine, though the relatively flat performance curve does make it appear somewhat CPU-bound.