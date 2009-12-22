System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $2,500 Performance PC

Power, Heat, And Efficiency
Our current build consumes approximately one third the idle power of our most recent high-end $2,500 build and most of that savings can probably be attributed to the updated graphics configuration. Full load power is also down significantly, making even our 850W power supply seem like overkill.
Our graphics card ran hot, as it appears ATI’s automatic fan controls are set for a peak temperature of 86 degrees Celsius. Our CPU ran nearly as hot under full load, and combining CPU and GPU loads (not shown) pushed our CPU temperatures upward by another 10 degrees.
An average performance increase of 18% combined with an average power increase of 23% yields an efficiency deficit of around 4% due to overclocking. Experience tells us that a lower-voltage overclock could have yielded an efficiency increase compared to stock settings, while a higher-voltage overclock would have made efficiency far worse.
Cpus are almost identical in price, wich leaves only the MB.
UD4P - 170
UD3R - 188
I think in my book it would have been worth the $18.
The other thing thats a bit overpriced is the HDD as mentioned. At $300 for 2TB, thats $150/TB. 1.5TB drives cost that much, put in 3 drives and save $150 and have .5TB more space.
Aside from that, good build.
Tom's.
I am disappoint.
Aside from that, the build is nice, and I can't wait to see the other ones.
The $860 dollars spent on video cards and $600 for hard drives is a waste. This system should have went with one 2TB WD Caviar Black hard drive for storage and then a 160GB SSD hard drive as the main drive. For a video card, one Radeon 5870 is more then enough, the money saved by not buying a second 5870 should have gone to buying a good full tower case and better CPU cooler.
Yes I was thinking just that.... an SSD for the master, and a 1tb or a 2tb for backup slave drive.... then a 5970. That would have been ideal as this is considered high end.....
Yes we know you're a disappointment. Geez you're worse than kevin parrish.
$300 for a 2TB drive? Are you insane? How can you possibly justify not getting 2 x 1TB Caviar Blacks for $200 total and then getting an SSD?
2 X 5870 for $860 over 5970 for $650? How much of a performance difference can you possibly expect with Crucial CAS 9-9-9-28 over CORSAIR XMS3 9-9-9-24 which costs $90 for 4GB?
No water cooling on a system that costs $2500?
This is the worst build I've ever seen at this price point.