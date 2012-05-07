Trending

Diablo III Performance, Benchmarked

By AMD 

With the much-anticipated release of Diablo III right around the corner, we wanted to explore this incredible game's performance on 12 different graphics configurations and a few CPUs. Does your PC have what it takes to run Diablo III well?

After A 10-Year Hiatus, The Prince Of Darkness Is Back

Blizzard’s tremendous success as a game developer rests on a trio of intellectual properties: Warcraft, Starcraft, and Diablo. While the Warcraft universe has been mined consistently for years, and Starcraft recently got its well-deserved sequel, the last Diablo expansion was released over 10 years ago. Diablo II: Lord Of Destruction hit store shelves back in 2001.

As with the company’s other titles, the game has maintained a sizable player base for more than a decade. Last year I was surprised to find my 17-year-old son playing Diablo II online. His friends discovered it and the game spread like a virus among them, swallowing up embarrassingly large chunks of their lives, just as it had my own. It seems that time, low resolutions, and antiquated visuals do not stand in the way of sublime game play.

Fortunately, the sequel is almost here, free of those cumbersome limitations. Blizzard finally got around to making Diablo III, a game slated for release this month on May 15th, 2012.

When I first fired up Diablo III, I was a little skeptical. I’m a seasoned gamer now with refined expectations, and a lot of the things I played ten years ago are no longer interesting. I was worried that an isometric-view RPG click-fest might not appeal to me as much as it used to, and at first I found the game a little boring. But as I leveled up and gained access to greater and greater powers, I didn’t even notice as the hours melted away. It turns out that the quest for better items, abilities, and gold from freshly-generated random dungeons never gets old.

Diablo III is so reminiscent of the original, in fact, that it feels as though I picked up right where I left off. Of course, almost everything is changed and improved: there are new classes to play, character dialogue is more plentiful and meaningful, item crafting has been added (much more robust than the limited runeword system used in Diablo II), and the graphics are fantastic. But, at its core, this is fundamentally the same Diablo we knew and loved. I think that’s a good thing.

Speaking of the graphics, while Warcraft and Starcraft share a cartoonish, larger-than-life art style, Diablo stands apart with a gritty and realistic feel. Like the originals, the isometric view remains locked in place, and zooming in with the mouse wheel is not an option (although the 'z' key can be pressed for a close-up camera view).

It seems a foregone conclusion that Diablo 3 will be a giant commercial success. The question is, can your hardware handle it? Let’s find out.

169 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dodger_nzl 07 May 2012 11:37
    Nice to see my GF460 should play it at max settings.
    Reply
  • Formata 07 May 2012 11:42
    Oh yes... The epic armageddon of all click-fest's is upon us! In 6 months time I'll bench 100kg with my index finger.
    Reply
  • Murissokah 07 May 2012 11:49
    So the CPU won't keep us from enjoying the game... nor the GPU... only the calendar then.
    Reply
  • sharpiedpanda 07 May 2012 12:18
    The calendar and your finger stamina :p
    Reply
  • JoeMomma 07 May 2012 12:23
    i'm luvin it!
    Reply
  • trace_87 07 May 2012 12:27
    "Like the originals, the isometric view remains locked in place, and zooming in is not an option."

    Push Z
    Reply
  • cinergy 07 May 2012 12:37
    HD7870 is on par with GTX580! Now I understand why he didn't even take HD7970 into test. That would have been too embarrassing for nvidia.
    Reply
  • borden5 07 May 2012 12:38
    Note that amd 12.4 artifacts doesn't only apply for Diablo 3 alone I got artifact in any game with my 3650 so I have to revert to 12.3
    Reply
  • 07 May 2012 13:03
    so can anyone recommend a good laptop that can play this no lag for under 800?
    Reply
  • Darkerson 07 May 2012 13:10
    I had a lot of fun with it in the beta. I still cant say Im going to be a fan of the RMT Auction House, but other then that, its a fun game. Between this and Guild Wars 2, Im gonna have a very unproductive summer :D
    Reply