Enermax Ostrog Advance ATX Mid-Tower Case Review

While buyers with a lighter hardware load may choose the Ostrog ADV for its extra bays and lighting, value-seeking performance fanatics will want to have a second look at other comparable products.

Introducing The Ostrog ADV

Sold as both the Ostrog Advance and Ostrog ADV, Enermax’s flashy mid-tower is packed with traditional drive bays and even includes three fans. Bucking the switchable RGB trend, model number ECA3380AS is available in your choice of Blue (-BL), Red (-R), or Green (-GN) lighting.

The basic steel structure is dressed in metal mesh and plastic. While the lower face panel features push latches in its upper corners, the matching top panel uses the same style thumb latches as the three 5.25” external bay covers. All mesh panels have captured open-cell foam dust protection. Molded in 3D to provide around 7” of CPU cooler clearance, the plastic side window shows other features, such as an interior paint color that matches the external lighting.

In addition to a lighted ring that surrounds its top fan vent, the Ostrog ADV top panel includes two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Headset and Microphone jacks, an Off/On/Breathing/Strobe light mode switch, power and reset buttons, and a three-speed fan controller.

The right side features a bulge similar to the left side window, which is necessary for cable clearance. From the same angle we see that the Ostrog ADV has only the standard seven slots, a 120mm exhaust fan, and two grommet-lined holes under a folding side panel handle.

Unlike the open-cell foam of the front and top vents, the power supply inlet has easier-to-clean nylon screen dust filtration. The power supply mount above it is drilled with two patterns to allow flipping the power supply orientation.

A look inside the space behind the motherboard tray shows the beautiful color scheme matching interior paint, along with the minimal 0.5” of cable clearance that mandated the extra 0.5” of side-panel bulge.

Peeling away the snap-on front panel, we find two 120mm intake fans with translucent silver finish, along with the six 3.5” bays that are also drilled for 2.5” drives.

Lacking space up front for a radiator, the Ostrog ADV provides a 2.3"-thick space between the top of the motherboard and inner chassis panel to hold a 2x 120mm or 2x 140mm radiator and fan combination. There’s also a 120mm fan mount on the base, though power supplies longer than 6.8” will partially block it.

The lower cage is riveted, but the upper cage is secured with two screws. Removing the upper cage extends card space from 11.7” to 16.3”, but only within the top five slots. Pins and grommets on the trays provide vibration damping to 3.5” drives.



