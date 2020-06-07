Trending

Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W Power Supply Review

Good performance and silent operation at a decent price.

By

Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W
(Image: © Fractal Design)

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components. 

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails. 

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.133V12.001V1.09%Pass
5V5.022V4.950V1.43%Pass
3.3V3.308V3.189V3.60%Pass
5VSB4.985V4.910V1.50%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.132V12.002V1.07%Pass
5V5.021V4.937V1.67%Pass
3.3V3.309V3.203V3.20%Pass
5VSB4.984V4.899V1.71%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.133V12.035V0.81%Pass
5V5.022V4.944V1.55%Pass
3.3V3.309V3.197V3.38%Pass
5VSB4.985V4.933V1.04%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.108V11.983V1.03%Pass
5V5.017V4.954V1.26%Pass
3.3V3.302V3.172V3.94%Pass
5VSB4.962V4.900V1.25%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.106V11.997V0.90%Pass
5V5.017V4.941V1.51%Pass
3.3V3.302V3.180V3.69%Pass
5VSB4.962V4.887V1.51%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.108V11.962V1.21%Pass
5V5.017V4.931V1.71%Pass
3.3V3.302V3.194V3.27%Pass
5VSB4.963V4.885V1.57%Pass
Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 25-29: Transient Response

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient response is satisfactory on the 12V, 3.3V and 5VSB rails and very good at 5V.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios — during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is a small step in the 5VSB rail's waveform and small voltage overshoots at 12. That's decent performance, overall. 

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load12.8 mV9.3 mV11.5 mV11.9 mVPass
20% Load13.5 mV10.3 mV13.2 mV14.7 mVPass
30% Load15.2 mV11.4 mV13.2 mV14.7 mVPass
40% Load16.2 mV11.8 mV14.1 mV16.5 mVPass
50% Load16.3 mV12.5 mV15.0 mV17.8 mVPass
60% Load18.4 mV12.8 mV14.3 mV17.5 mVPass
70% Load18.2 mV12.8 mV15.1 mV19.2 mVPass
80% Load19.4 mV12.5 mV15.3 mV20.4 mVPass
90% Load20.8 mV13.4 mV14.9 mV20.8 mVPass
100% Load26.5 mV13.8 mV17.1 mV23.3 mVPass
110% Load27.7 mV15.2 mV17.8 mV24.0 mVPass
Crossload 116.0 mV11.2 mV14.3 mV14.4 mVPass
Crossload 225.6 mV13.8 mV17.0 mV22.1 mVPass
Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ripple suppression is good on all rails, although the competition achieves better performance here. The majority of manufacturers pay extra attention to ripple suppression, so the performance in this section has reached amazingly high levels. We often meet PSUs with lower than 20mV ripple at 12V and below 15mV on the minor rails, under full load. 

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Full Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) is the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are some spurs with the average EMI detector. On the contrary, with the QP detector, which is more accurate, there are no problems.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shadyj 08 June 2020 07:55
    Admin said:
    The Ion+ 760P from Fractal Design offers good performance and silent operation at a decent price.

    Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W Power Supply Review : Read more
    Hello,

    I just want to thank Tom's Hardware for such in-depth PSU reviews like this with serious measurements. I will admit most of the metrics in the review go over my head, but the reviewer does provide guidance as to how those measurements rank the product under review. I know this is not easy to do since I review products that have measurable performance that can get highly technical, but I try to provide commentary as to the meaning of the test results. These objective results are so much more valuable than some "influencer's" subjective experience on youtube or some other low data review. This really helps us who aren't electrical engineers make a slightly more informed purchase with more confidence.

    Thanks!
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 08 June 2020 15:33
    Thank you very much for your kind words!
    Reply
  • NoFaultius 09 June 2020 15:02
    Interesting timing on your article. I just RMA'd this power supply today. It worked great for 10 months, then started causing random reboots. While it worked, it worked great. Silent and strong. So far, they have been good with the RMA process. They emailed me a label to send them the defective unit back. Apparently they will send me a replacement once they get it and run some tests.
    Reply