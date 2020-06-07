Trending

Good performance and silent operation at a decent price.

Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W
Protection Features

OCP

12V: 86A (135.86%), 12.045V
5V: 31.1A (141.36%), 4.993V
3.3V: 32.5A (147.73%), 3.267V
5VSB: 5.1A (170%), 4.866V

OPP

1045.3W (137.54%)

OTP

Yes (171°C @ 12V heat sink)

SCP

12V: ✓
5V: ✓
3.3V: ✓
5VSB: ✓
-12V: ✓

PWR_OK

Proper Operation

NLO

SIP

Surge: MOV
Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering points are set high on all rails, especially the minor ones. The OPP is also high at 1045W. The rest protection features work fine and are configured correctly. 

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots

There are no problems here, since the 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two rails.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Ripple Suppression Charts

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified Flir E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

IR Images

The hottest area is right next to the DC-DC converters, where polymer caps are installed. These caps are tolerant to high operating temperatures, so there will be no issues in the long run. 

  • shadyj 08 June 2020 07:55
    Admin said:
    The Ion+ 760P from Fractal Design offers good performance and silent operation at a decent price.

    Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W Power Supply Review : Read more
    Hello,

    I just want to thank Tom's Hardware for such in-depth PSU reviews like this with serious measurements. I will admit most of the metrics in the review go over my head, but the reviewer does provide guidance as to how those measurements rank the product under review. I know this is not easy to do since I review products that have measurable performance that can get highly technical, but I try to provide commentary as to the meaning of the test results. These objective results are so much more valuable than some "influencer's" subjective experience on youtube or some other low data review. This really helps us who aren't electrical engineers make a slightly more informed purchase with more confidence.

    Thanks!
  • Aris_Mp 08 June 2020 15:33
    Thank you very much for your kind words!
  • NoFaultius 09 June 2020 15:02
    Interesting timing on your article. I just RMA'd this power supply today. It worked great for 10 months, then started causing random reboots. While it worked, it worked great. Silent and strong. So far, they have been good with the RMA process. They emailed me a label to send them the defective unit back. Apparently they will send me a replacement once they get it and run some tests.
