The competition to get into PC's is tough in the 750-850W range; as you can see clearly in our best power supplies ranking, Seasonic and Corsair dominate. Fractal Design tries to fight back, though, with the Ion+ Platinum 760W, which achieves good performance and keeps its noise output levels low. The cherry on top is the modular cables, which are highly flexible. Fractal Design managed to keep the price down, and still offer a warranty period as high as competitors like Corsair's RM750x and Seasonic's Focus Plus Platinum 750.

We have already evaluated three members of the Ion+ line, the 560P, 660P and 860P, so it was high time to take a look at the second strongest member of the series, the 760P. All Ion+ units use a High Power platform that has good build quality and offers performance levels that meet the competition. The main advantages of the Ion+ 760P, besides its high-efficiency levels (80 Plus Platinum and Cybenetics ETA-A), are the quality FDB fan, the flexible modular cables and the electrolytic caps that High Power used, which are provided by Japanese manufacturers.

The Ion+ 760P has both the capacity and the required EPS connectors to support high-end mainboards for both Intel and AMD processors. With the release of the AMD X570 mainboards, the era of the single EPS PSUs is long gone, as the majority of these boards require one EPS (8-pin) and one ATX12V (4-pin) while the high-end boards need a pair of EPS connectors. We were complaining for quite some time now when we found a mid-capacity PSU with a single EPS connector, and most brands and manufacturers were saying that more would be overkill. At the same time, four PCIe connectors look normal even in 550W and 650W PSUs, even though most users don't install more than one GPU in their systems. Well, the times have changed, and it is highly preferable to have double EPS connectors instead of more than two PCIe connectors in the 550W-650W range.

Specifications

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.490A 1.991A 1.993A 1.002A 76.156 88.142% 0 <6.0 45.81°C 0.959 12.148V 5.026V 3.312V 4.993V 86.401 40.24°C 115.12V 2 9.964A 2.985A 2.993A 1.204A 151.854 91.588% 0 <6.0 46.82°C 0.984 12.139V 5.024V 3.308V 4.986V 165.802 40.62°C 115.12V 3 15.807A 3.486A 3.479A 1.406A 227.752 92.725% 0 <6.0 47.74°C 0.994 12.130V 5.023V 3.306V 4.979V 245.621 41.35°C 115.11V 4 21.663A 3.985A 3.993A 1.610A 303.762 92.467% 478 7.8 41.65°C 0.996 12.120V 5.022V 3.304V 4.970V 328.507 48.52°C 115.11V 5 27.230A 4.946A 5.000A 1.815A 379.887 92.200% 489 8.1 42.30°C 0.997 12.110V 4.979V 3.300V 4.961V 412.027 49.45°C 115.11V 6 32.741A 5.984A 6.006A 2.020A 456.015 91.574% 555 9.9 42.54°C 0.998 12.101V 5.016V 3.296V 4.953V 497.976 50.27°C 115.11V 7 38.255A 6.985A 7.018A 2.226A 531.742 91.064% 600 11.9 43.36°C 0.998 12.093V 5.013V 3.292V 4.944V 583.922 51.40°C 115.11V 8 43.849A 7.990A 8.032A 2.433A 608.258 90.457% 756 18.5 43.92°C 0.998 12.083V 5.009V 3.287V 4.935V 672.427 52.90°C 115.10V 9 49.777A 8.491A 8.523A 2.433A 683.585 89.878% 933 25.3 44.15°C 0.999 12.075V 5.008V 3.285V 4.935V 760.574 53.51°C 115.10V 10 55.551A 8.999A 9.051A 3.058A 760.010 89.165% 1046 29.0 45.08°C 0.999 12.066V 5.003V 3.282V 4.907V 852.363 54.81°C 115.10V 11 61.897A 9.003A 9.064A 3.061A 836.037 88.541% 1336 36.2 46.52°C 0.999 12.057V 5.001V 3.278V 4.903V 944.232 57.01°C 115.10V CL1 0.154A 14.003A 14.000A 0.000A 118.180 84.237% 0 <6.0 49.53°C 0.981 12.125V 5.018V 3.289V 5.064V 140.295 42.56°C 115.12V CL2 63.354A 1.004A 1.001A 1.000A 778.434 89.727% 1321 35.8 45.35°C 0.999 12.077V 5.014V 3.296V 4.974V 867.558 54.46°C 115.10V

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 63.3 3 0.3 Watts 120 760 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 760

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+120mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (650mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The strong advantage of the cables is that they are super flexible, so cable management and routing will be much easier compared to PSUs with stiff cables, that feature inline caps. Another advantage is that the cables are long, especially the EPS one. Moreover, there are two EPS connectors on dedicated cables, along with six PCIe, which are hosted on three cables. The only downside is the short distance between the peripheral connectors, which should be 150 mm, at least.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV,1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.120Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH08G65C5 (650V, 8A @ 145°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (400V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.120Ohm) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 8x Infineon BSC027N04LS (40V, 88A @ 100°C, 2.7mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mOhm)

PWM Controller: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH)

Polymer: 31x FPCAP, 6x NIC Supervisor IC SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Micro Controller STC 15W408AS Fan Model Fractal Design DYNAMIC X2 GP-14 (140mm, 3-12V, 0.35A, 1700 rpm, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan ) Fan Power Transistor STi 2SD882 (NPN) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) & 2x Infineon BSC0906NS FET (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS Corp EM8569 -12V Circuit Rectifier KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)

Fractal Design cooperated with High Power for the Ion+ Platinum PSU line. This is the same platform used in the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line with some modifications which make it even better. For example, there is proper inrush current protection now, which means less stress for your home's electrical infrastructure.

The transient filter has all the required components, but our EMC pre-compliance tests will show how effective they are because the design matters the most here.

There are two powerful bridge rectifiers, able to handle up to 30A of current if required.

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode, provided by the same manufacturer. The bulk caps are by Rubycon and have enough capacity, to provide a (much) longer than 17ms hold-up time.

The main switching FETs are provided by Infineon, and they are installed in a half-bridge topology.

The FETs that regulate the +12V rail are installed on the solder side of the PCB. Eight Infineon FETs are used, in total. Moreover, a pair of VRMs generates the minor rails.

A pretty large daughter-board hosts several interesting parts, including the supervisor IC, a SITI PS224, and an STC 15W408AS microcontroller.

The 5VSB rail uses a pair of FETs and an SBR, on its secondary side and the standby PWM controller is an Excelliance MOS Corp EM8569.

Lots of polymer caps are installed on the face of the modular board.

The soldering quality is impeccable. High Power did a very good job in this regard.

Fractal Design used a high-quality FDB fan in this unit, with a low start-up voltage which allows it for minimal noise output at low RPM.