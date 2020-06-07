To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 View Site

Corsair RM750x V2 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is satisfactory on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than 21 ms, so it easily meets the minimum period that the ATX spec requires (17 ms), and the power OK signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V and on the high side with 230V. Still, it is notably below 100A, so it won't cause any problems.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.490A 1.991A 1.993A 1.002A 76.156 88.142% 0 <6.0 45.81°C 0.959 12.148V 5.026V 3.312V 4.993V 86.401 40.24°C 115.12V 2 9.964A 2.985A 2.993A 1.204A 151.854 91.588% 0 <6.0 46.82°C 0.984 12.139V 5.024V 3.308V 4.986V 165.802 40.62°C 115.12V 3 15.807A 3.486A 3.479A 1.406A 227.752 92.725% 0 <6.0 47.74°C 0.994 12.130V 5.023V 3.306V 4.979V 245.621 41.35°C 115.11V 4 21.663A 3.985A 3.993A 1.610A 303.762 92.467% 478 7.8 41.65°C 0.996 12.120V 5.022V 3.304V 4.970V 328.507 48.52°C 115.11V 5 27.230A 4.907A 5.001A 1.815A 379.887 92.200% 489 8.1 42.30°C 0.997 12.110V 5.018V 3.300V 4.961V 412.027 49.45°C 115.11V 6 32.741A 5.984A 6.006A 2.020A 456.015 91.574% 555 9.9 42.54°C 0.998 12.101V 5.016V 3.296V 4.953V 497.976 50.27°C 115.11V 7 38.255A 6.985A 7.018A 2.226A 531.742 91.064% 600 11.9 43.36°C 0.998 12.093V 5.013V 3.292V 4.944V 583.922 51.40°C 115.11V 8 43.849A 7.990A 8.032A 2.433A 608.258 90.457% 756 18.5 43.92°C 0.998 12.083V 5.009V 3.287V 4.935V 672.427 52.90°C 115.10V 9 49.777A 8.491A 8.523A 2.433A 683.585 89.878% 933 25.3 44.15°C 0.999 12.075V 5.008V 3.285V 4.935V 760.574 53.51°C 115.10V 10 55.551A 8.999A 9.051A 3.058A 760.010 89.165% 1046 29.0 45.08°C 0.999 12.066V 5.003V 3.282V 4.907V 852.363 54.81°C 115.10V 11 61.897A 9.003A 9.064A 3.061A 836.037 88.541% 1336 36.2 46.52°C 0.999 12.057V 5.001V 3.278V 4.903V 944.232 57.01°C 115.10V CL1 0.154A 14.003A 14.000A 0.000A 118.180 84.237% 0 <6.0 49.53°C 0.981 12.125V 5.018V 3.289V 5.064V 140.295 42.56°C 115.12V CL2 63.354A 1.004A 1.001A 1.000A 778.434 89.727% 1321 35.8 45.35°C 0.999 12.077V 5.014V 3.296V 4.974V 867.558 54.46°C 115.10V

The PSU can operate without any problems under high operating temperatures, even with higher than its nominal capacity, loads. Moreover, the APFC converter is tuned correctly, so the PF readings are high throughout the entire load range that we dialed.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.191A 0.496A 0.481A 0.199A 19.618 49.207% 0 <6.0 0.894 12.194V 5.039V 3.315V 5.033V 39.868 115.11V 2 2.448A 0.993A 0.997A 0.399A 40.060 81.875% 0 <6.0 0.916 12.155V 5.035V 3.311V 5.022V 48.928 115.12V 3 3.632A 1.491A 1.480A 0.599A 59.527 86.356% 0 <6.0 0.940 12.151V 5.030V 3.306V 5.011V 68.932 115.12V 4 4.886A 1.991A 1.992A 0.800A 79.954 88.592% 0 <6.0 0.962 12.147V 5.026V 3.312V 5.000V 90.250 115.12V

The efficiency with 20W load is very low. It is even lower than the level that the Ion+ 860P achieved. On the contrary, the efficiency is high on the other three tests that we conducted.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.088A 0.247A 0.246A 0.051A 15.570 44.135% 0 <6.0 0.878 12.180V 5.042V 3.315V 5.041V 35.278 115.11V

The efficiency with 2% load is disappointing. High Power should fix this if it wants this platform to meet the requirements of the newer ATX spec.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads, the overall efficiency is high. This is not the case, though, with light and super light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 68.725% 0.100 5.112V 0.745 115.09V 2 0.250A 1.277 74.810% 0.200 5.105V 1.707 115.09V 3 0.550A 2.801 76.426% 0.316 5.091V 3.665 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.072 77.082% 0.392 5.071V 6.580 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.573 77.307% 0.432 5.048V 9.796 115.10V 6 3.000A 14.927 76.828% 0.481 4.975V 19.429 115.10V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is not efficient, and this is not acceptable in a modern platform like this one.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.193V 5.056V 3.316V 5.055V 6.241 0.443 115.1V Standby 0.102 0.013 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The energy needs of the PSU at standby mode are increased. This affects, of course, the efficiency of the 5VSB rail at light loads.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is relaxed, even at high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation doesn't last long, but the fan speeds don't exceed 1000RPM, even in the worst-case scenario.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content