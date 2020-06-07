Trending

Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W Power Supply Review

Good performance and silent operation at a decent price.

By

Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W
(Image: © Fractal Design)

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall performance is high. Still most competing offerings take the lead including the aged Corsair HX750.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion+ 760 Platinum offers dead silent operation. 

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is high, beating many popular products in this category. 

3 Comments
  • shadyj 08 June 2020 07:55
    Admin said:
    The Ion+ 760P from Fractal Design offers good performance and silent operation at a decent price.

    Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W Power Supply Review : Read more
    Hello,

    I just want to thank Tom's Hardware for such in-depth PSU reviews like this with serious measurements. I will admit most of the metrics in the review go over my head, but the reviewer does provide guidance as to how those measurements rank the product under review. I know this is not easy to do since I review products that have measurable performance that can get highly technical, but I try to provide commentary as to the meaning of the test results. These objective results are so much more valuable than some "influencer's" subjective experience on youtube or some other low data review. This really helps us who aren't electrical engineers make a slightly more informed purchase with more confidence.

    Thanks!
  • Aris_Mp 08 June 2020 15:33
    Thank you very much for your kind words!
  • NoFaultius 09 June 2020 15:02
    Interesting timing on your article. I just RMA'd this power supply today. It worked great for 10 months, then started causing random reboots. While it worked, it worked great. Silent and strong. So far, they have been good with the RMA process. They emailed me a label to send them the defective unit back. Apparently they will send me a replacement once they get it and run some tests.
