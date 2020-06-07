Go to page:

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall performance is high. Still most competing offerings take the lead including the aged Corsair HX750.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion+ 760 Platinum offers dead silent operation.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is high, beating many popular products in this category.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content