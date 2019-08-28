Fractal Design ION+ 660P Power Supply Review: Compact And Silent

The Fractal Design ION+ 660P is dead silent, fully modular and has good overall performance, but it could have better efficiency.

Specifications and Part Analysis

The Fractal Design Ion+ 660P achieves good performance and dead silent operation. Its low noise output under all conditions is among its significant advantages over the popular Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum. The latter performs better, but it has 25.35 dB(A) overall noise output, while the Ion+ 660P stays much lower at 13.74 dB(A). With a street price of $109.99 (£104.99 in the UK), the Ion+ 660P is about the same price as its main competitor and offers a quieter experience but a bit less performance.

We have already evaluated Fractal Design's 860W Ion+ model, which performed quite well and managed to keep its noise output low, even under harsh conditions (increased loads and operating temperatures). Next on our list is the 660 W model, which has enough capacity to power a strong single-GPU system. Like its big brother, the Ion+ 660P promises for good performance and dead silent operation. Lately, more and more users seek quiet components, and manufacturers have to comply if they want to remain in the game.

The table below shows the MSRP of each Ion+ model in all major regions.

Product USD GBP EURO SEK RMB YEN Ion+ 560P 99.99 94.99 106,99 1149 799 11900 Ion+ 660P 109.99 104.99 117,99 1269 899 13400 Ion+ 760P 119.99 114.99 129,99 1389 969 14900 Ion+ 860P 129.99 124.99 139,99 1509 1049 16400

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Max. DC Output 660W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) * Noise LAMBDA-A++ (<15 dB[A]) * Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (DYNAMIC X2 GP-14) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 150mm Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

* Not certified yet by Cybenetics. According to our measurements the PSU falls into these efficiency and noise categories.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 55 3 0.3 Watts 110 660 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 660

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+120mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (650mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The cables are indeed highly flexible, as Fractal Design states and pretty long. Our only objection here is the small distance between the peripheral connectors, at 120mm. Normally it should be 150mm, at least, but most manufacturers try to restrict the cost by chopping down the distance between those connectors.

The 560W and 660W models come with a single EPS connector, while the other two members of the Ion+ line with 760W and 860W max power have a couple of these connectors.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV,1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.120Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH06G65C5 (650V, 6A @ 145°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (400V, 390uF each or 780uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.120Ohm) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 6x Infineon BSC027N04LS (40V, 88A @ 100°C, 2.7mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH) Polymers: 31x FPCAP, 6x NIC Supervisor IC SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Micro Controller STC 15W408AS Fan Model Fractal Design DYNAMIC X2 GP-14 (140mm, 3-12V, 0.30A, 1400rpm, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan ) Fan Power Transistor STi 2SD882 (NPN) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) & 2x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS Corp EM8569 -12V Circuit Rectifier KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)

This is a well-built platform, provided by High Power. The design is clean, without any wires blocking the airflow. Moreover, the clearance between the parts is enough for the air to move freely among them and help in heat dissipation.

The transient filter is complete, and the pair of bridge rectifiers is bolted on a heat sink.

On the secondary side, a pair of small heat sinks assist in cooling down the +12V FETs, which are installed on the solder side of the PCB.

A great number of polymer caps is installed on the modular side of the PCB. Several quality electrolytic caps, installed on the main PCB, also handle ripple filtering.

The soldering quality is pretty good.

The cooling fan measures 140mm across and uses a fluid dynamic bearing.

