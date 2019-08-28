Fractal Design ION+ 660P Power Supply Review: Compact And Silent

Specifications and Part Analysis
The Fractal Design Ion+ 660P achieves good performance and dead silent operation. Its low noise output under all conditions is among its significant advantages over the popular Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum. The latter performs better, but it has 25.35 dB(A) overall noise output, while the Ion+ 660P stays much lower at 13.74 dB(A). With a street price of $109.99 (£104.99 in the UK), the Ion+ 660P is about the same price as its main competitor and offers a quieter experience but a bit less performance.
We have already evaluated Fractal Design's 860W Ion+ model, which performed quite well and managed to keep its noise output low, even under harsh conditions (increased loads and operating temperatures). Next on our list is the 660 W model, which has enough capacity to power a strong single-GPU system. Like its big brother, the Ion+ 660P promises for good performance and dead silent operation. Lately, more and more users seek quiet components, and manufacturers have to comply if they want to remain in the game.
The table below shows the MSRP of each Ion+ model in all major regions.
|Product
|USD
|GBP
|EURO
|SEK
|RMB
|YEN
|Ion+ 560P
|99.99
|94.99
|106,99
|1149
|799
|11900
|Ion+ 660P
|109.99
|104.99
|117,99
|1269
|899
|13400
|Ion+ 760P
|119.99
|114.99
|129,99
|1389
|969
|14900
|Ion+ 860P
|129.99
|124.99
|139,99
|1509
|1049
|16400
Specifications
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|High Power
|Max. DC Output
|660W
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) *
|Noise
|LAMBDA-A++ (<15 dB[A]) *
|Modular
|✓ (Fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|0 - 50°C
|Over Voltage Protection
|✓
|Under Voltage Protection
|✓
|Over Power Protection
|✓
|Over Current (+12V) Protection
|✓
|Over Temperature Protection
|✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|✓
|Surge Protection
|✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|✗
|No Load Operation
|✓
|Cooling
|140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (DYNAMIC X2 GP-14)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|✓ (Selectable)
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|150 x 85 x 150mm
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lb)
|Form Factor
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|10 Years
* Not certified yet by Cybenetics. According to our measurements the PSU falls into these efficiency and noise categories.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|55
|3
|0.3
|Watts
|110
|660
|15
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|660
Cables and Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|No
|4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)
|1
|1
|16AWG
|No
|6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+120mm)
|2
|4
|16-18AWG
|No
|SATA (650mm+120mm)
|1
|2
|18AWG
|No
|SATA (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm)
|2
|8
|18AWG
|No
|4 pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm)
|1
|4
|18AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|16AWG
|-
The cables are indeed highly flexible, as Fractal Design states and pretty long. Our only objection here is the small distance between the peripheral connectors, at 120mm. Normally it should be 150mm, at least, but most manufacturers try to restrict the cost by chopping down the distance between those connectors.
The 560W and 660W models come with a single EPS connector, while the other two members of the Ion+ line with 760W and 860W max power have a couple of these connectors.
Component Analysis
We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|High Power
|PCB Type
|Double Sided
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV,1x Discharge IC
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor & Relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETS
|2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.120Ohm)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x Infineon IDH06G65C5 (650V, 6A @ 145°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|2x Rubycon (400V, 390uF each or 780uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.120Ohm)
|APFC Controller
|Infineon ICE3PCS01G
|Resonant Controllers
|Champion CM6901X
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETS
|6x Infineon BSC027N04LS (40V, 88A @ 100°C, 2.7mOhm)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters:8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH) Polymers: 31x FPCAP, 6x NIC
|Supervisor IC
|SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
|Micro Controller
|STC 15W408AS
|Fan Model
|Fractal Design DYNAMIC X2 GP-14 (140mm, 3-12V, 0.30A, 1400rpm, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan )
|Fan Power Transistor
|STi 2SD882 (NPN)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x PFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) & 2x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Excelliance MOS Corp EM8569
|-12V Circuit
|Rectifier
|KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)
This is a well-built platform, provided by High Power. The design is clean, without any wires blocking the airflow. Moreover, the clearance between the parts is enough for the air to move freely among them and help in heat dissipation.
The transient filter is complete, and the pair of bridge rectifiers is bolted on a heat sink.
On the secondary side, a pair of small heat sinks assist in cooling down the +12V FETs, which are installed on the solder side of the PCB.
A great number of polymer caps is installed on the modular side of the PCB. Several quality electrolytic caps, installed on the main PCB, also handle ripple filtering.
The soldering quality is pretty good.
The cooling fan measures 140mm across and uses a fluid dynamic bearing.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14693/the-fractal-design-ion-760p-80plus-platinum-psu-review/5
Electrically, the Ion+ 760P positively surprised us. As soon as we noticed that it is a design originating from Sirfa (High Power), we believed that most of the electrical figures would end up being mediocre, as Sirfa usually designs products that are competitive in terms of value, not performance. The Ion+ 760P is an entirely different story, delivering outstanding power quality across the entire load range and under any operating conditions, easily competing toe-to-toe with any other top-tier unit that we've reviewed so far. Furthermore, not only it is very efficient under normal circumstances, but it's able to maintain its exceptional energy conversion efficiency figures even when the ambient temperature gets very high.