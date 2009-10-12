GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Game Benchmarks: Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 is showing a closer race between the factory-overclocked GeForce GT 220 and the reference Radeon HD 4670. The factory-overclocked GeForce 9600 GSO from Gigabyte once again takes top honors. And once again, the Radeon HD 4550 takes a pyrrhic victory over the new GeForce 210, with neither card able to muster playable frame rates.