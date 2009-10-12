Trending

GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Game Benchmarks: Resident Evil 5

Nothing new to see here, as Resident Evil 5 delivers the performance expectation we've come to expect with these graphics cards. Once again, the Radeon HD 4550 is managing to touch 30 FPS at 1280x1024, while the new GeForce 210 is struggling.

90 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kalliman 12 October 2009 14:12
    Too late for nVidia. They should release these cards 1 year ago...
  • ColMirage 12 October 2009 14:13
    Soooo tiny itsy bitsy!
  • lemonade4 12 October 2009 14:25
    This is a nice article that points out nVidia's step into the development of 40nm chips for the market even though they didn't really cause any changes in the sub-$100 video card market. They just seemed to make it even more crowded. I can't wait for the GT300 reviews though. :)
  • Proximon 12 October 2009 14:30
    They have a lot of loyal folks looking to save money these days, so they'll move some 220's. So fans will appreciate the cards.
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 14:30
    hmmm i can see amd stomping this thing shortly with a DX11 part - kalliman is right, this is way too late in the market

    as for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidia
  • lashabane 12 October 2009 14:35
    And to answer your question - No, it cannot play Crysis.
  • 12 October 2009 15:03
    why do i feel like mac?
  • IzzyCraft 12 October 2009 15:09
    apache_liveshmmm i can see amd stomping this thing shortly with a DX11 part - kalliman is right, this is way too late in the marketas for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidiaThe 210 220 i'm pretty sure are OEM parts this is more like a proof/test of what nvidia can do, then a market move. They are nothing more then media cards meant for random dell's/gateway random desktops for people who don't really know what's in their computers.
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 15:10
    idkwhy do i feel like mac?
    because they cant play crysis either?
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 15:16
    IzzyCraftThe 210 220 i'm pretty sure are OEM parts this is more like a proof/test of what nvidia can do, then a market move. They are nothing more then media cards meant for random dell's/gateway random desktops for people who don't really know what's in their computers.
    like nvidia 8300's and 9300's - never heard of them till i worked on a few HP's
