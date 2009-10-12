GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Test System And Benchmarks
Before we get into the game results, we want to stress that all of the GeForce cards we used for benchmarking ended up being factory overclocked models, and all of the Radeon cards were clocked at or very close to reference speeds. This isn’t an ideal situation, but we used the cards we had available for testing at their retail clock rate settings, so it’s important to keep this information in mind when scrutinizing the benchmarks.
|Graphic Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem), 2.67 GHz, QPI-2400, 8MB CacheOverclocked to 3.06 GHz @ 153 MHz Bclk
|Motherboard
|ASRock X58 Supercomputer Intel X58, BIOS P1.90
|Networking
|Onboard Realtek Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Kingston PC3-10700 3 x 1,024MB, DDR3-1225, CL 9-9-9-22-1T
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GeForce GT220720 MHz Core, 1,566 MHz Shaders, 800 MHz Memory, 1GB DDR3Gigabyte GeForce G210650 MHz Core, 1,547 MHz Shaders, 400 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR2Gigabyte GeForce 9600 GSO650 MHz Core, 1,625 MHz Shaders, 900 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR3Gigabyte GeForce 9500 GT650 MHz Core, 1,625 MHz Shaders, 800 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR3Diamond Radeon 4670750 MHz Core, 800 MHz Memory, 1GB DDR3Sapphire Radeon 4650600 MHz Core, 500 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR2Diamond Radeon 4550600 MHz Core, 750 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR2
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500GB, 7200 RPM, 8MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Power
|Thermaltake Toughpower 1,200W1,200 W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 64-bit 6.0.6001, SP1
|DirectX version
|DirectX 10
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 9.9, Nvidia Forceware 191.07
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 9, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Low Quality, Medium Textures, Shadows, Physics, Shaders, Water, and Sound, No AA
|Far Cry 2
|Patch 1.02, in-game benchmark Medium Quality, No AA
|World In Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 9, timedemo Medium Details, No AA/No AF
|Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.
|Patch 1.02, DirectX 10 & 10.1, in-game benchmark Low Shadows, Sun ShaftsMedium View Distance, Environment, SSAOHigh Forest, TexturesHDR, Engine Heat, and DOE On, No AA
|Left 4 Dead
|Version 1.0.1.4., Custom THG Benchmark High Settings, no AA, no AF
|Resident Evil 5
|Resident Evil 5 Benchmark VersionHigh Shadows and Textures, Medium Overall Detail, Motion Blur On, no AA, no AF
|Fallout 3
|Patch 1.4.0.6., Custom THG Benchmark High Quality, No AA, No AF
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.02, PhysX Off, 3DMark scores
as for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidia
because they cant play crysis either?
like nvidia 8300's and 9300's - never heard of them till i worked on a few HP's