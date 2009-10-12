GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Test System And Benchmarks

Before we get into the game results, we want to stress that all of the GeForce cards we used for benchmarking ended up being factory overclocked models, and all of the Radeon cards were clocked at or very close to reference speeds. This isn’t an ideal situation, but we used the cards we had available for testing at their retail clock rate settings, so it’s important to keep this information in mind when scrutinizing the benchmarks.

Graphic Test System CPU Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem), 2.67 GHz, QPI-2400, 8MB CacheOverclocked to 3.06 GHz @ 153 MHz Bclk Motherboard ASRock X58 Supercomputer Intel X58, BIOS P1.90 Networking Onboard Realtek Gigabit LAN controller Memory Kingston PC3-10700 3 x 1,024MB, DDR3-1225, CL 9-9-9-22-1T Graphics Gigabyte GeForce GT220720 MHz Core, 1,566 MHz Shaders, 800 MHz Memory, 1GB DDR3Gigabyte GeForce G210650 MHz Core, 1,547 MHz Shaders, 400 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR2Gigabyte GeForce 9600 GSO650 MHz Core, 1,625 MHz Shaders, 900 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR3Gigabyte GeForce 9500 GT650 MHz Core, 1,625 MHz Shaders, 800 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR3Diamond Radeon 4670750 MHz Core, 800 MHz Memory, 1GB DDR3Sapphire Radeon 4650600 MHz Core, 500 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR2Diamond Radeon 4550600 MHz Core, 750 MHz Memory, 512MB DDR2 Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500GB, 7200 RPM, 8MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s Power Thermaltake Toughpower 1,200W1,200 W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91 Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 64-bit 6.0.6001, SP1 DirectX version DirectX 10 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 9.9, Nvidia Forceware 191.07