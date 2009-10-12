GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Game Benchmarks: Anti-Aliasing And Anisotropic Filtering

We're going to use Left 4 Dead again to demonstrate how these cards handle anti-aliasing (AA) and anisotropic filtering (AF). What we've done is lower the shader detail setting to medium, still providing passable visuals but shifting a great deal of the bottleneck from the graphics card to the CPU:

These results are interesting in that the Radeon cards seem to take less of a hit when enabling AF, while the GeForce cards take less of a hit when enabling AA. Since the major performance hit comes from AA, this gives the GeForce cards the most notable advantage. With AA enabled, the factory-overclocked GeForce GT 220 really closes most of the performance gap between itself and the Radeon HD 4670.