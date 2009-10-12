Trending

GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Game Benchmarks: Crysis

We benchmarked Crysis with what we consider the lowest acceptable settings to show off the Crytek engine. Most of the settings are on low, but the important shadows and shaders options are amped up to medium, allowing for better-looking visuals without the need for cutting-edge graphics hardware.

Even at these settings, the low-end Radeon HD 4550 and new GeForce 210 are left unplayable at 1280x1024. Sure, the Radeon HD 4550 is achieving almost twice the frame rates as the new GeForce 210, but performance just isn't ample. In order to play this game on these GPUs, you'd likely need to reduce detail even further and hop down to 1024x768.

Once we get to the Radeon HD 4650 and GeForce 9500 GT, we have playable 1280x1024 performance, and even 1680x1050 is passable at almost 30 frames per second (FPS) average. However, at 1920x1200, only the Radeon HD 4670 and GeForce 9600 GSO are able to muster over 30 FPS.

The new Gigabyte GeForce GT 220 is struggling to keep up with the Radeon HD 4670. And despite its respectable factory overclock, it performs closer to the GeForce 9500 GT GDDR3. However, the GeForce 9600 GSO claims the top spot, eking out a solid five frame lead over the Radeon HD 4670.

  • kalliman 12 October 2009 14:12
    Too late for nVidia. They should release these cards 1 year ago...
  • ColMirage 12 October 2009 14:13
    Soooo tiny itsy bitsy!
  • lemonade4 12 October 2009 14:25
    This is a nice article that points out nVidia's step into the development of 40nm chips for the market even though they didn't really cause any changes in the sub-$100 video card market. They just seemed to make it even more crowded. I can't wait for the GT300 reviews though. :)
  • Proximon 12 October 2009 14:30
    They have a lot of loyal folks looking to save money these days, so they'll move some 220's. So fans will appreciate the cards.
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 14:30
    hmmm i can see amd stomping this thing shortly with a DX11 part - kalliman is right, this is way too late in the market

    as for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidia
  • lashabane 12 October 2009 14:35
    And to answer your question - No, it cannot play Crysis.
  • 12 October 2009 15:03
    why do i feel like mac?
  • IzzyCraft 12 October 2009 15:09
    apache_liveshmmm i can see amd stomping this thing shortly with a DX11 part - kalliman is right, this is way too late in the marketas for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidiaThe 210 220 i'm pretty sure are OEM parts this is more like a proof/test of what nvidia can do, then a market move. They are nothing more then media cards meant for random dell's/gateway random desktops for people who don't really know what's in their computers.
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 15:10
    idkwhy do i feel like mac?
    because they cant play crysis either?
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 15:16
    IzzyCraftThe 210 220 i'm pretty sure are OEM parts this is more like a proof/test of what nvidia can do, then a market move. They are nothing more then media cards meant for random dell's/gateway random desktops for people who don't really know what's in their computers.
    like nvidia 8300's and 9300's - never heard of them till i worked on a few HP's
