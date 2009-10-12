GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Game Benchmarks: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. gives us our first opportunity to demonstrate any advantage with the DirectX 10.1 API over the regular DirectX 10 standard. Note that in most cases, the performance is identical or a single frame per second higher with DirectX 10.1 enabled.

Note also that the GeForce 9600 GSO and GeForce 9500 GT aren't DirectX 10.1-compatible, and can only produce DirectX 10 results.

However, what the charts aren't able to show is the graphical anomalies we're seeing with the new GeForce GT220 and 210 cards when DirectX 10.1 is enabled:

This issue looks like it's caused by an improper SSAO implementation, based on what we've seen before. Unfortunately, it suggests that Nvidia has a bit of work ahead getting at least one DirectX 10.1 driver issue sorted out.