GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Game Benchmarks: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. gives us our first opportunity to demonstrate any advantage with the DirectX 10.1 API over the regular DirectX 10 standard. Note that in most cases, the performance is identical or a single frame per second higher with DirectX 10.1 enabled.

Note also that the GeForce 9600 GSO and GeForce 9500 GT aren't DirectX 10.1-compatible, and can only produce DirectX 10 results. 

However, what the charts aren't able to show is the graphical anomalies we're seeing with the new GeForce GT220 and 210 cards when DirectX 10.1 is enabled:

This issue looks like it's caused by an improper SSAO implementation, based on what we've seen before. Unfortunately, it suggests that Nvidia has a bit of work ahead getting at least one DirectX 10.1 driver issue sorted out.

90 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kalliman 12 October 2009 14:12
    Too late for nVidia. They should release these cards 1 year ago...
  • ColMirage 12 October 2009 14:13
    Soooo tiny itsy bitsy!
  • lemonade4 12 October 2009 14:25
    This is a nice article that points out nVidia's step into the development of 40nm chips for the market even though they didn't really cause any changes in the sub-$100 video card market. They just seemed to make it even more crowded. I can't wait for the GT300 reviews though. :)
  • Proximon 12 October 2009 14:30
    They have a lot of loyal folks looking to save money these days, so they'll move some 220's. So fans will appreciate the cards.
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 14:30
    hmmm i can see amd stomping this thing shortly with a DX11 part - kalliman is right, this is way too late in the market

    as for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidia
  • lashabane 12 October 2009 14:35
    And to answer your question - No, it cannot play Crysis.
  • 12 October 2009 15:03
    why do i feel like mac?
  • IzzyCraft 12 October 2009 15:09
    apache_liveshmmm i can see amd stomping this thing shortly with a DX11 part - kalliman is right, this is way too late in the marketas for the gt300 - also bad news if the info i have heard is correct - 6 months away is not good for nvidiaThe 210 220 i'm pretty sure are OEM parts this is more like a proof/test of what nvidia can do, then a market move. They are nothing more then media cards meant for random dell's/gateway random desktops for people who don't really know what's in their computers.
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 15:10
    idkwhy do i feel like mac?
    because they cant play crysis either?
  • apache_lives 12 October 2009 15:16
    IzzyCraftThe 210 220 i'm pretty sure are OEM parts this is more like a proof/test of what nvidia can do, then a market move. They are nothing more then media cards meant for random dell's/gateway random desktops for people who don't really know what's in their computers.
    like nvidia 8300's and 9300's - never heard of them till i worked on a few HP's
