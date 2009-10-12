GeForce GT 220 And 210: DirectX 10.1 And 40nm Under $80

Synthetic Benchmarks: 3DMark Vantage

To keep things simple, we've disabled PhysX optimizations in 3DMark so that we're honing in on raw gaming performance, not PhysX feature performance.

3DMark suggests that Gigabyte's overclocked GeForce GT 220 will indeed perform closely to the Radeon HD 4670, and that Gigabyte's overclocked GeForce 210 might fall a bit short of the Radeon HD 4550.

Of course, 3DMark is a synthetic benchmark and experience has shown us that its scoring does not necessarily reflect actual game performance. Let's see what the actual real-world titles have to say.