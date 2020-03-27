Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q Gaming Monitor Review: 27-Inch 1440p Done Right

The FI27Q has an edge-array backlight that offers plenty of color, but it won’t deliver the super-high contrast that’s possible with a FALD panel. It is rated for DisplayHDR 400 and achieves the necessary 400 nits.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

We were a bit surprised to see a slightly lower output figure for HDR than SDR: 407 versus 438 nits. What we missed more was some sort of dynamic contrast feature. We don’t recommend using that option in SDR mode because it reduced highlight and shadow detail. HDR, however, can benefit from a properly implemented algorithm. Though the FI27Q has a three-level DC control, it does not operate in HDR mode. You can make the change in the OSD, but we couldn’t see or measure a difference. Therefore, the monitor offers about the same dynamic range for SDR and HDR content, which is disappointing for those looking to use this monitor for their favorite HDR games or movies.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Fortunately, the grayscale, luminance tracking and color tests show precise accuracy. We were delighted to find separate RGB settings available in HDR mode, something few monitors offer. We used them to achieve near-perfect grayscale tracking. You can change the gamma settings too, but option 3 delivered excellent EOTF performance with a transition to tone-mapping at around 64% brightness. Though HDR material won’t look dramatically different from SDR, it will at least be rendered accurately.

With its superb DCI-P3 coverage, the FI27Q leverages that capability in HDR mode. Like the SDR test, it hits every color point, coming up a tiny bit short in the green primary. Many HDR monitors push the saturation targets, but this approach can reduce the impact of fine detail. The FI27Q keeps everything right on point. The Rec.2020 chart also looks as it should with every point on target except the full saturation, which is past the monitor’s capability. Of all the HDR monitors we’ve measured, this one is among the most accurate, regardless of price.

