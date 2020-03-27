Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q Gaming Monitor Review: 27-Inch 1440p Done Right

Viewing Angles

The photo above clearly shows the advantage of the FI27Q’s AAS-IPS panel over regular IPS. It has some of the best off-axis quality we’ve ever seen from an LCD monitor. The light reduction at 45 degrees to the sides is only around 20%, and there is no visible color shift. We’ve never said that before!

Though few will view their monitors from 45 degrees above, that photo looks better than any other as well. Brightness dropped by around 40%, and there was a slight change to reddish green. If viewing angles are important in your purchase decision, the FI27Q has our top recommendation.

Screen Uniformity

Our FI27Q sample had some of the best screen uniformity we’ve measured to date. 6.08% is practically nothing relative to what we usually measure. There were neither visible hotspots nor bleed or glow. We don’t know if AAS technology is the reason, but we do know that screen uniformity is sometimes a weak spot for IPS screens. This one has no issue whatsoever.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Since the FI27Q is a gaming monitor, this test is perhaps the most important. Running at 165Hz with overdrive on its middle setting produces a draw time of just 6ms. Obviously, 7ms is a more typical score for both 144 Hz and 165 Hz monitors. Though no one will perceive a 1ms difference, it’s a point in the FI27Q’s favor nonetheless.

Total input lag is quite low at just 26ms, which puts it on par with the other two 165 Hz panels here. While it won’t quite deliver the response of a 240 Hz monitor, it promises performance more than adequate for the vast majority of gaming enthusiasts.

