Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q Gaming Monitor Review: 27-Inch 1440p Done Right

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover brightness and contrast on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

To compare the Aorus FI27Q’s performance, we’ve rounded up a group of 27-inch gaming screens and one 32-incher. Three are IPS, and two use VA technology. The Acer Nitro XV273K, Acer Predator XB273K, Aorus CV27Q, Razer Raptor 27 and Dell S3220DGF all sell for $600-$700 and offer QHD resolution with 144 or 165 Hz refresh rates, HDR, extended color and Adaptive-Sync.

Gigabyte rates the FI27Q at 350 nits for SDR content, but our sample went right past 438 nits. In fact, we got a bit more light in SDR than HDR mode, which measured about 407 nits. But this is still more than enough for any typical computing environment or application. The brightness control has 100 steps available that turn down the backlight in a linear fashion to a minimum level of 54 nits.

Black levels are respectable for an IPS screen, and that gives the FI27Q slightly more contrast than the other IPS monitors here. 1,188.7:1 is quite good in the IPS world. The monitors sporting VA, which is known for its high contrast, are on another level. Innolux’s AAS technology does provide contrast on par with the best IPS panels but doesn’t compare to VA in the dynamic range department.

Viewing angles are another thing, however, and we’ll show you those results on page five.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Once calibrated to 200 nits brightness with our recommended settings, the FI27Q was able to take the black level contest from the other IPS monitors and maintain a relatively high contrast ratio of 1,131.6:1. It isn’t head and shoulders above the others, but this result coupled with its excellent color saturation and coverage gives it a picture quality edge over many other gaming screens. Only the better VA panels can boast better performance.

ANSI contrast stayed solid after calibration at 1,104.8:1. This is largely due to our FI27Q sample’s excellent screen uniformity. It’s safe to say that while AAS-IPS won’t challenge VA for the contrast crown, it does offer a slightly better picture than most IPS screens.

