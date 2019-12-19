Gigabyte RX 5500 XT Gaming OC 8G Review: 8GB Is Better

In looking at the 1080p medium results, we can see the VRAM limits don’t come into play here. Both RX 5500 XT cards are able to reach 60 fps or a lot more with most games able to run at 100 fps-plus. The Gigabyte card traded blows with the Sapphire using medium settings. which makes sense since we are not eclipsing the VRAM capacity of the 4GB card.

When looking at the GTX 1650 Super using these settings, the Gigabyte card managed to perform faster in 8 of 11 games, averaging four fps more or around 5% better overall. If we compare it to the GTX 1660 that card is around 6% faster, averaging around 5 fps more.

For 1080p medium settings, the RX 5500 XT puts up a good fight and compares well with the GTX 1650 Super. But the performance-per-dollar win goes to the GTX 1660, as it’s faster for a similar price.

The Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

