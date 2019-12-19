Gigabyte RX 5500 XT Gaming OC 8G Review: 8GB Is Better

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gigabyte’s black-and-orange-themed Aorus Engine is the company’s in-house software for monitoring and adjusting the company’s video cards. The main screen, pictured above, displays profile information as well as memory clocks, power target percent, and fan speed sliders. Some video cards allow for overclocking through this software, as we saw in the RTX 2060 Super , however with this card, and most AMD models we’ve tested recently, you will need to use the AMD Adrenalin 2020 software to tweak performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Monitoring capabilities are possible with Aorus Engine, and the software pops out a small window with real-time charts displaying information such as Memory clock and usage, GPU use, temperature, and fan speeds, as well as showing CPU use. If you would like to record information into a log, that can be done as well.

Fan control through Aorus Engine can be accomplished in a couple of ways. First is a simple manual fan speed. Select manual and use the slider to adjust as needed, and just hit apply. Users are also able to create custom fan curves by using the customized option.

RGB lighting control can also be found in Aorus Engine, sort of. While there is a button for it, you will need to install their RGB Fusion 2.0 software as well. Press the LED control button and the full RGB Fusion application pops up. I can see this as convenient for users who buy into a vendor’s ecosystem, with a Gigabyte GPU, motherboard, etc., but for those who may not, having to install two RGB applications can be a bit off-putting.

Overall, the software utility is useful for monitoring as well as fan and lighting control. While you can overclock the memory, GPU core overclocking will have to come through the latest AMD driver software.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content