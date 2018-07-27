ID-Cooling Dashflow 240 Review: An AIO with Dashing Good Looks, Darling

Vivid RGB fans, compression fittings and a monolithic CPU block with matched lighting equate to an electrified rock concert of AIO liquid cooling. While thermal performance was slightly off key, the overall appearance is worthy of an encore.

Features & Specifications

Following the current trend of "‘make everything RGB," the Dashflow 240 AIO (all-in-one) from ID-Cooling features a boldly pronounced pump housing, functional compression fittings and two incredibly luminous, 4-pin capable 120mm RGB fans. The result is a wonderful, filling glow of color and a handsome cooler design to match almost any build motif. It seems, though, that ID-Cooling focused more of their R&D dollars on the lighting display and appearances than overall cooling performance.

The Dashflow 240 ships with enough hardware to appease most Intel and AMD enthusiasts alike, although it doesn't support Threadripper systems currently. ID-Cooling includes a socket-supporting backplate and plated mounting brackets for each manufacturers’ processor set, a 4-pin fan splitter, a 4-pin RGB splitter (4-to-1), a RGB lighting control hand module, a syringe of thermal compound and the expected assortment of necessary threaded standoffs, screws and knurled mounting nuts.

Specifications

Thickness 1.1" / 27.7mm (2.15" / 54.4mm) Width 4.75" / 120.7mm Depth 10.88" / 276.4mm Pump Height 1.83" / 46.5mm Speed Controller BIOS (fans only) Cooling Fans (2) 120 x 25mm Connectors (1) SATA, (2) 4-Pin PWM, (3) 4-pin RGB Weight 78.2oz / 2217g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+) Warranty Two years

The Dashflow 240 utilizes an all-aluminum radiator, which has become the industry standard for closed-loop liquid cooling systems. The 120mm fan blades are opaque white. When illuminated, each transmitted a generous amount of radiant color that bathed the surrounding area. Flexible tubing between the heat exchanger and pump unit is encased in black, nylon sleeving and terminates at each end within removable compression fittings used for open-loop cooling solutions.

While the Dashflow 240 fittings can be removed, ID-Cooling has stated that the fittings are secured with adhesive to prevent the fittings from coming loose in shipment and typical installation. The fittings look to be plated with a dark nickel finish and a milled, patterned knurling around their circumference.

The underside of the Dashflow 240 cooling block features a polished copper base with threaded mounting points for the interchangeable brackets. While most liquid coolers have a sealed housing around the pump and block, strangely enough, the Dashflow 240 pump housing is an open design. You can see the actual pump unit by looking around the edges of the copper block.

The top of the pump and CPU block displays the ID Cooling logo, which is illuminated with matching RGB lighting by means of the 4-pin splitter. As seen on the radiator, the opposite end of the tubing has another pair of the same handsome compression fittings. 12v SATA power powers the pump unit, and in an interesting twist, the cooler strays from typical AIO design by omitting pulse-width modulation (PWM) control and allowing the 2,400 revolutions per minute (RPM) pump to always operate at full power.

The bright glow of the RGB reflects across the pump's top housing, which features a chrome racetrack around the perimeter, and the ID-Cooling logo, which is further accented by RGB lighting from below. When certain colors are chosen, say dark blue or bright red, for instance, the pump housing looks as if it were lifted directly out from the Light Cycle grid of the movie Tron.

Mounting the ID-Cooling Dashflow 240 was about as simple as can be for current AIO cooling systems. The ID-Cooling logo on the pump housing was offset and at a 45-degree slant, which allowed us to install CPU block in any orientation and still look presentable. Having one fewer PWM header due to the lack of speed adjustment at the pump made for a slightly cleaner installation.

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

MORE: How To Choose A CPU Cooler

MORE: All Cooling Content