Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Famed for its ThinkPads, data center-oriented servers, and dependable office PCs, Lenovo is looking to carve out a piece of the enthusiast segment with its Erazer X700 gaming system. Can this sexy-looking setup stand up against our SBM configurations?

Is Lenovo's Erazer X700 The Perfect Gaming Workstation?

Lenovo’s products are most familiar to mobile and business users. But the enthusiast segment is tougher to crack. To begin with, many of us prefer configuring our hardware choices, dialing in an optimal balance between complementary components. Those of us with more money than time are typically willing to pay specialized boutiques to build those very custom PCs. But the business strategy that bore Lenovo's Erazer is very unlike those boutiques it needs to contend with.

The X700 we have in our lab isn’t your grandma’s Aptiva, and Lenovo hopes to set it apart from those office-inspired systems with a gaming-inspired exterior. Inside, the Erazer still looks like the IntelliStation that likely hatched her, however, with a workstation-oriented motherboard and processor you would expect to find in the firm’s ThinkStation line. Thankfully, Lenovo complements its gamester chassis with a real gaming graphics card and some headroom for overclocking.

Configurable Components
CPUIntel Core i7-3930K (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.2-3.8 GHz, Six Cores, 12 MB Cache
DRAM4 x Hynix HMT451U6AFR8C DDR3-1600 C11, 16 GB (4 x 4 GB)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 8950 OEM, 3 GB GDDR5
System DriveSamsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
Storage DriveSeagate Barracuda ST2000DM001 2 TB, 7200 RPM Hard Drive
Wireless NetworkRealtek RTL8188CE 802.11b/g/n single-channel PCIe, 150 Mb/s
Chassis
ModelLenovo X7 series ATX Mid-Tower
Expansion SlotsSeven
Internal Bays4 x 3.5" / 2.5" Trays, 2 x Front-Loading 3.5" / 2.5" Docks
Power BayPS/2, Top Mounted on Rear Panel
External Bay5 x 5.25" (Three Filled), 1 x 3.25" (Filled)
Front Panel I/O1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, Headset (Top Panel,) SD/MMC/XD/MS PRO/CF Flash Media Interface (3.25" bay)
Fans1 x 120 mm Intake, 1 x 120 mm Exhaust
Dimensions20.9" (H), 10.6" (W), 24.0" (D), 61.7 Pounds
Motherboard
ModelLenovo 10122: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, MicroATX
External Data6 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
External Audio6 x Analog, Digital Optical, Digital Coaxial
External VideoNone
Internal Ports4 x SATA 6Gb/s, 4 x SATA 3Gb/s, 2 x USB 3.0, 6x USB 2.0
Internal Slots2 x PCIe x16, 2 x PCIe x1
Maximum Memory4 x DDR3-800 to DDR3-1600 (all standard capacities)
Gigabit EthernetRealtek RTL8168B PCIe, 10/100/1000 Mb/s
Audio ControllerRealtek ALC892 DAC, 7.1 + 2-Channel rear/front audio
Other Features
Optical DrivePLDS DH12B2SH 12x BD-R (16x DVD±R)
Power SupplyAcBel FS8003 625 W, 80 PLUS Gold, 2 x Six-Pin / 2 x 6+2-Pin PCIe
CoolingAsetek 120 x 38 mm closed-loop, 60 mm PWM, 40 mm PCH
WarrantyOne Year Standard, Extendable to Three Years
SoftwareWindows 8 OEM, PowerDVD 10, Power2Go v6, TriDef 3D
Price$2300

Observant enthusiasts will note that the Core i7-3930K is really best-suited for work duty, since most games max out around four cores. Less expensive LGA 1150-based processors offer higher IPC (instruction per cycle) throughput, lower power consumption, and fit onto more affordable motherboards. But Lenovo’s platform offers sixteen lanes of PCI Express connectivity to two add-in cards if you’re itching to support upgrades, and its combination of extra RAM and storage could make it the all-around winner that our previous System Builder Marathon $2550 machine tried to be.