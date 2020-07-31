Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 Review: Performance and Style Meets Affordability

Competitive pricing and excellent performance means the Galahad AIO 240 makes an impressive first splash. Add in premium aesthetics for a tasteful bit of pizzazz rarely seen in the 240 mm liquid cooler market and this cooler is easy to recommend.

Today's best Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

Lian Li, the oft-revered premier PC chassis brand, has introduced a new line of AIO Galahad liquid coolers in 240mm and 360mm radiator flavors. The Galahad AIO 240 ($120) and Galahad AIO 360 ($150) each feature bubbly aRGB lighting, a handsome aluminum pump bezel and a sleek aluminum radiator trim panel featuring the Lian Li logo.

Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 Specifications

Thickness 1.125" / 28.6mm (2.25" / 57.15mm w/fans) Width 4.8" / 123mm Depth 10.75" / 273mm Pump Height 2.5" / 63.5mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (2) 120 x 25mm Connectors (2) 4-Pin PWM, (2) 3-Pin aRGB (w/splitters) Weight 51.3 oz / 1455g Intel Sockets 775,115X, 1200, 1366, 2011x, 2066 AMD Sockets AM2, AM3, AM4, FM1, FM2 Warranty 5 years Web Price $120

Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 Features

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 arrives ready to support the majority of current CPU sockets, from both AMD and Intel, making use of universal mounting brackets and backplates, as well as plated fastening hardware. An aRGB controller is provided for basic lighting controls. Otherwise, an included cable adapter can make use of 3-pin, 5v aRGB motherboard lighting options. A syringe of thermal compound and a magnetic, center face cover accompany PWM and aRGB cabling to round out the Galahad accessory package.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The face of the Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 features an aluminum bezel with a mirrored logo, which allows it to rotate 360° to align with the chosen mounting orientation. The Galahad pump makes use of a 4-pin PWM header, which can be managed with a pump curve from your motherboard or operate full-time at 100% via the included SATA power cable.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The large, square copper base is polished to a satin finish and ships without any pre-applied thermal compound. Nylon sleeved rubber tubing enters and exits the pump through a pair of 90-degree swivel fittings adjacent to the aRGB and PWM cabling. This allows for tidy presentation, as only a single ‘side’ of the Galahad pump unit is cluttered with tubing or wiring. The cooler’s 400 mm of tubing provides enough length for most radiator mounting and fitting orientation options.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The base of the Galahad AIO 240 is close to being milled perfectly flat, with the slightest hint of being convex at each edge of the copper cooling block. Both Intel and AMD mounting brackets snap snugly around the base of the Galahad pump, making for fast, simple changes of cooler compatibility between the two CPU brands.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The slight convexity of the copper base plate appears to spread the majority of the thermal compound away from the center of the CPU HIS and towards the edges. This helps create an ideal coverage patch, provided the tension screws are properly seated by torquing down in an alternating X-pattern, although too much excess paste can be ejected around the edge of the CPU. So apply sparingly.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Galahad AIO 240 makes use of a 240mm aluminum radiator, adorned by a pair of 3-pin, 5v aRGB Lian Li fans rated up to 1900 RPM. Each of the 120mm fans features an opaque 9-blade hub, which is backlit by aRGB modules. Fans are managed via 4-pin PWM headers and can be simultaneously controlled from the included 2-way splitter.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Lian Li Galahad AIO 240 easily adapts to most Intel and AMD desktop CPU models and occupies a standard 240mm radiator mounting location. The 400mm length of tubing is a welcome feature, giving more mounting options over AIOs with shorter lengths, limiting them to top or rear mounts only. Not every AIO has the ability to swivel its face or hide behind a magnetic cover to suit the system builder like the Galahad, but each of these are options provided in a single package on the Lian Li AIO 240. This is thoughtful design, particularly from a company not (yet) well known for its cooling products.