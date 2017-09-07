Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics Card Prices

By Components 

The GTX 1060 uses a fully enabled GP106 core, and it is available with either 3GB or 6GB of GDDR5. Due to the increasing demand for vRAM in modern games, models of the GTX 1060 with 3GB of RAM are noticeably slower in some titles. The GTX 1060 was introduced at a $250 price point and does battle with AMD's Radeon RX 480 and RX 580 graphics cards.


MORE: Best Deals

Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm


MORE: Best Graphics Cards


MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Roundup


MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table


MORE: All Graphics Content

Here we've listed all of the GTX 1060 6GB graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus (6GB)

Asus GeForce GTX 1060 Strix Gaming 6GB GDDR5View Deal

EVGA (6GB)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 6GB GDDR5View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming ACX 2.0 6GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte (6GB)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming-6GD 6GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC 6GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Xtreme 5GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI (6GB)

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Aero ITX 6G OC 6GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 6GB GDDR5View Deal

 MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GT OCV1 6GB GDDR5View Deal

PNY (6GB)

PNY GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5View Deal

Here we've listed all of the GTX 1060 3GB graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus (3GB)

Asus GeForce GTX 1060 Phoenix Fan Edition 3GB GDDR5View Deal

EVGA (3GB)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming ACX 3.0 3GB GDDR5View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 FTW+ Gaming ACX 3.0 3GB GDDR5View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming 3GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte (3GB)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Mini ITX OC 3GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC 3G 3GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI (3GB)

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Armor 3G OCV1 3GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 3GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 3GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 3GT OC 3GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OCV1 3GB GDDR5View Deal

PNY (3GB)

PNY GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5View Deal

Zotac (3GB)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini 3GB GDDR5View Deal
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AnimeMania 07 September 2017 02:23
    PNY GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5 is cheaper at Walmart.
    Reply
  • straykat627 07 September 2017 04:34
    glad i bought a 1060 in March (and mostly just to hold me off for awhile). These new post crypto prices are just plain stupid. But I feel more sorry for AMD fans.
    Reply
  • tnt_canon 07 September 2017 07:54
    I see a lot of mining rig for sale on craigslist. Maybe people are realizing that mining is more expensive in certain areas? If they can't get rid of the rig, they might just sell it at a steep discount or maybe even just sell parts.
    Reply
  • AnimeMania 07 September 2017 09:37
    I don't think you should get rid of your mining rig just yet, I think the government made being a miner illegal in China so that should make it easier for miners in other countries. They just need to wait for the market to rebound.
    Reply
  • zippyzion 07 September 2017 10:52
    Alright, so this is a thing. I guess we are just moving down the product stack. So, 1050 Ti next.

    Also, gosh these prices seem high. Not that they were that great before the mining craze, but I thought the 1060 had rebounded.
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 07 September 2017 12:12
    I'm expecting Nvidia Volta in the next few months and I hope that those prices aren't immediately super-inflated.

    Imagine in 2023:

    "Nvidia's GeForce GT 7030 hits the market next week. It offers a slight edge over old power houses like 2017's GTX 1080Ti. Nvidia's MSRP is aimed at $90 but mining economy analysts are predicting prices of upwards to $800. Nvidia announced that the 7030 would follow suit with the rest of the 7000 series and come in "MINING+" and "MINING Ti" varieties

    In other news, the last PC gaming company has gone defunct. Cybersoft claims that the mining economy inflation of video cards has made it impossible to earn any profit margin on their games. This is the familiar story told by dozens of other companies who have closed the doors to their PC development studios.

    'I just wish video card companies could meet demand. We were still developing with Pascal parts from pre-mining economy era' the Cybersoft CEO claims."
    Reply
  • theyeti87 07 September 2017 13:17
    What a strange age we are living in, when the GPU (Gigabyte 1060 6GB Windforce) I purchased October 2016 is now selling 33% higher in September 2017...

    Should have been on the leading edge of the ethereum craze.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 07 September 2017 14:48
    "The GTX 1060 uses a fully enabled GP106 core, and it is available with either 3GB or 6GB of GDDR5... Due to the increasing demand for vRAM in modern games, models of the GTX 1060 with 3GB of RAM are noticeably slower in some titles. "

    Huh ? Did they recall all their 1060 designs and put out new ones ? Research much ?

    1. "NVIDIA decided to reduce the shader count of the GTX 1060 3 GB to 1152 from the 1280 on the 6 GB version. This rough 10% reduction in shaders lets the company increase the performance difference between the 3 GB and 6 GB version, which will probably lure potential customers closer toward the 6 GB version."


    2. As a result of the smaller amount of shaders, the 3 GB averages about 7% slower than the 6GB version. But one thing remains relatively constant. If VRAM was a major issue, we would see drastic increases in the difference in performance between the 3 GB and 6GB versions as we go from 1080p to 2160p ... and yet this DOES NOT happen. So much for the VRAM theory w/ performance gap widening by 0 - 2%

    https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/GTX_1060_Gaming_X_3_GB/7.html
    Reply
  • tomspown 07 September 2017 15:22
    3 days ago here in Netherlands the gtx 1080 and 1080ti were 20- 40 euros cheaper, depending on the manufacturer . Amd vega doesnt exist here and when it does prices are crazy ( https://azerty.nl/product/gigabyte/3123413/radeon-rx-vega-64-silver-8gb-grafische-kaart-rx-vega-64) you have to see it to believe it.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 07 September 2017 16:41
    20149537 said:
    "The GTX 1060 uses a fully enabled GP106 core, and it is available with either 3GB or 6GB of GDDR5... Due to the increasing demand for vRAM in modern games, models of the GTX 1060 with 3GB of RAM are noticeably slower in some titles. "

    Huh ? Did they recall all their 1060 designs and put out new ones ? Research much ?

    I seriously doubt they have done, or would do, a recall/redesign to to make a 1060 3GB closer to a 1060 6GB.


    20149537 said:
    2. As a result of the smaller amount of shaders, the 3 GB averages about 7% slower than the 6GB version. But one thing remains relatively constant. If VRAM was a major issue, we would see drastic increases in the difference in performance between the 3 GB and 6GB versions as we go from 1080p to 2160p ... and yet this DOES NOT happen. So much for the VRAM theory w/ performance gap widening by 0 - 2%

    https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/GTX_1060_Gaming_X_3_GB/7.html

    And in titles like Doom, Hitman, and to a lesser extent, Rise of the Tomb Raider, the 3GB GeForce takes care of itself by running out of memory, even at 1920x1080. If you aren’t careful to manage the 1060’s detail settings, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti sometimes ends up faster thanks to its 4GB of GDDR5.
    - AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review
    by Igor Wallossek, Tom's Hardware, April 19, 2017 at 6:00 AM
    Reply