Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics Card Prices

The GTX 1060 uses a fully enabled GP106 core, and it is available with either 3GB or 6GB of GDDR5. Due to the increasing demand for vRAM in modern games, models of the GTX 1060 with 3GB of RAM are noticeably slower in some titles. The GTX 1060 was introduced at a $250 price point and does battle with AMD's Radeon RX 480 and RX 580 graphics cards.
MORE: Best Deals
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Roundup
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1060 6GB graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus (6GB)
Asus GeForce GTX 1060 Strix Gaming 6GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA (6GB)
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 6GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming ACX 2.0 6GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte (6GB)
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming-6GD 6GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC 6GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Xtreme 5GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI (6GB)
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Aero ITX 6G OC 6GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 6GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GT OCV1 6GB GDDR5View Deal
PNY (6GB)
PNY GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5View Deal
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1060 3GB graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus (3GB)
Asus GeForce GTX 1060 Phoenix Fan Edition 3GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA (3GB)
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming ACX 3.0 3GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 FTW+ Gaming ACX 3.0 3GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming 3GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte (3GB)
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Mini ITX OC 3GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC 3G 3GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI (3GB)
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Armor 3G OCV1 3GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 3GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 3GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 3GT OC 3GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OCV1 3GB GDDR5View Deal
PNY (3GB)
PNY GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5View Deal
Zotac (3GB)
Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini 3GB GDDR5View Deal
Also, gosh these prices seem high. Not that they were that great before the mining craze, but I thought the 1060 had rebounded.
Imagine in 2023:
"Nvidia's GeForce GT 7030 hits the market next week. It offers a slight edge over old power houses like 2017's GTX 1080Ti. Nvidia's MSRP is aimed at $90 but mining economy analysts are predicting prices of upwards to $800. Nvidia announced that the 7030 would follow suit with the rest of the 7000 series and come in "MINING+" and "MINING Ti" varieties
In other news, the last PC gaming company has gone defunct. Cybersoft claims that the mining economy inflation of video cards has made it impossible to earn any profit margin on their games. This is the familiar story told by dozens of other companies who have closed the doors to their PC development studios.
'I just wish video card companies could meet demand. We were still developing with Pascal parts from pre-mining economy era' the Cybersoft CEO claims."
Should have been on the leading edge of the ethereum craze.
Huh ? Did they recall all their 1060 designs and put out new ones ? Research much ?
1. "NVIDIA decided to reduce the shader count of the GTX 1060 3 GB to 1152 from the 1280 on the 6 GB version. This rough 10% reduction in shaders lets the company increase the performance difference between the 3 GB and 6 GB version, which will probably lure potential customers closer toward the 6 GB version."
2. As a result of the smaller amount of shaders, the 3 GB averages about 7% slower than the 6GB version. But one thing remains relatively constant. If VRAM was a major issue, we would see drastic increases in the difference in performance between the 3 GB and 6GB versions as we go from 1080p to 2160p ... and yet this DOES NOT happen. So much for the VRAM theory w/ performance gap widening by 0 - 2%
https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/GTX_1060_Gaming_X_3_GB/7.html
I seriously doubt they have done, or would do, a recall/redesign to to make a 1060 3GB closer to a 1060 6GB.
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review
by Igor Wallossek, Tom's Hardware, April 19, 2017 at 6:00 AM