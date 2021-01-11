Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

Stepping up to 1440p, there's not a huge change in rankings, but the difference between the various GPUs becomes a bit more pronounced. That's because CPU bottlenecks are largely gone at 1440p, except perhaps for the absolute fastest GPUs (like the RTX 3090).

Nvidia claims the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the outgoing RTX 2080 Super, and that continues to be the case. The aggregate score puts it 5 percent ahead of the 2080 Super, and 40 percent ahead of the 2060 Super — not bad for a single generation upgrade. Overclocking improves performance another 8 percent, putting it just behind the stock 3070. It's going to be interesting seeing what AMD does with lower-tier RDNA2 offerings, as right now the RX 6800 is just 18 percent faster than the 3060 Ti. The rumored RX 6700 XT will supposedly have 40 CUs and 12GB of memory, which would be a pretty significant cut relative to the 6800.

Borderlands 3

Division 2

Far Cry 5

Final Fantasy XIV

Forza Horizon 4

Metro Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Strange Brigade

