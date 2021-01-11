Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is affordable and beats the 2080 Super in performance.

By

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Stepping up to 1440p, there's not a huge change in rankings, but the difference between the various GPUs becomes a bit more pronounced. That's because CPU bottlenecks are largely gone at 1440p, except perhaps for the absolute fastest GPUs (like the RTX 3090). 

9 Game Average

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia claims the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the outgoing RTX 2080 Super, and that continues to be the case. The aggregate score puts it 5 percent ahead of the 2080 Super, and 40 percent ahead of the 2060 Super — not bad for a single generation upgrade. Overclocking improves performance another 8 percent, putting it just behind the stock 3070. It's going to be interesting seeing what AMD does with lower-tier RDNA2 offerings, as right now the RX 6800 is just 18 percent faster than the 3060 Ti. The rumored RX 6700 XT will supposedly have 40 CUs and 12GB of memory, which would be a pretty significant cut relative to the 6800. 

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Division 2

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: GPU Benchmarks

MORE: All Graphics Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JarredWaltonGPU 11 January 2021 15:59
    FYI, the initial 3060 Ti review went up on December 1. It was a single monolithic page, for "reasons" related to our CMS and Google. We are now reposting the content in paginated form and redirecting the original article (https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition-review), which means no comments get carried over unfortunately. The text and charts have not changed, on any of the reviews. It's just a change in the presentation. The comments from the first version of the article can be seen here:

    https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition-review-ampere-for-only-399.3667330/
    Reply
  • MihaiPop 11 January 2021 21:42
    Admin said:
    The RTX 3060 Ti is affordable and beats the 2080 Super in performance.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399 : Read more

    Hi,

    How can I buy this in europe?
    It's everywhere out of stock.
    Reply
  • Andrei2k 11 January 2021 23:44
    Affordable and relative performance is irrelevant if its unavailable.
    Reply