Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

4K is more of an academic question for most gamers buying a $400 GPU, but the 3060 Ti still does as well as the 2080 Super. If you're willing to turn down a few options, you can still hit 60 fps in most games. Just don't plan on playing maxed-out settings with ray tracing at 4K and 60 fps.

9 Game Average

The margin of victory at 4K doesn't change much with the 3060 Ti. It's still 5 percent faster than the 2080 Super, and 44 percent faster than the 2060 Super. Overclocked, it's only 2 percent behind the stock RTX 3070. It's also 19 percent slower than the RX 6800, but that's fine considering it costs over 30 percent less. Of the nine games we tested, the 3060 Ti manages more than 60 fps at 4K in four games. We'll look at a slightly wider selection below.

Borderlands 3

Division 2

Far Cry 5

Final Fantasy XIV

Forza Horizon 4

Metro Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider 4

Strange Brigade

