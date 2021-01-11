Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is affordable and beats the 2080 Super in performance.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

4K is more of an academic question for most gamers buying a $400 GPU, but the 3060 Ti still does as well as the 2080 Super. If you're willing to turn down a few options, you can still hit 60 fps in most games. Just don't plan on playing maxed-out settings with ray tracing at 4K and 60 fps. 

9 Game Average

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The margin of victory at 4K doesn't change much with the 3060 Ti. It's still 5 percent faster than the 2080 Super, and 44 percent faster than the 2060 Super. Overclocked, it's only 2 percent behind the stock RTX 3070. It's also 19 percent slower than the RX 6800, but that's fine considering it costs over 30 percent less. Of the nine games we tested, the 3060 Ti manages more than 60 fps at 4K in four games. We'll look at a slightly wider selection below. 

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Division 2

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider 4

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JarredWaltonGPU 11 January 2021 15:59
    FYI, the initial 3060 Ti review went up on December 1. It was a single monolithic page, for "reasons" related to our CMS and Google. We are now reposting the content in paginated form and redirecting the original article (https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition-review), which means no comments get carried over unfortunately. The text and charts have not changed, on any of the reviews. It's just a change in the presentation. The comments from the first version of the article can be seen here:

    https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition-review-ampere-for-only-399.3667330/
    Reply
  • MihaiPop 11 January 2021 21:42
    Admin said:
    The RTX 3060 Ti is affordable and beats the 2080 Super in performance.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399 : Read more

    Hi,

    How can I buy this in europe?
    It's everywhere out of stock.
    Reply
  • Andrei2k 11 January 2021 23:44
    Affordable and relative performance is irrelevant if its unavailable.
    Reply