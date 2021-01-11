Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

9 Game Average

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Starting with the 1080p combined results, which are the average of the nine individual games, the RTX 3060 Ti looks quite nice. At stock, it's slightly faster than the RTX 2080 Super and a solid 34 percent bump in performance relative to the 2060 Super. It's also just 7 percent slower than the RTX 3070 while costing 20 percent less. Overclocked, it comes pretty darn close to matching the 3070, but then the 3070 can also be overclocked.

We won't bother commenting on the individual gaming results and just let the charts speak for themselves. There are a few games that are clearly running into CPU limits, and some of the games tend to favor AMD more while others lean toward Nvidia. In general, though, there's not a huge difference in standings. For 1080p in particular, this is probably about as high up the GPU ladder as we'd recommend going — unless you're playing a ray tracing game, of course.

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Division 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: GPU Benchmarks

MORE: All Graphics Content