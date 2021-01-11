Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is affordable and beats the 2080 Super in performance.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE
9 Game Average

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Starting with the 1080p combined results, which are the average of the nine individual games, the RTX 3060 Ti looks quite nice. At stock, it's slightly faster than the RTX 2080 Super and a solid 34 percent bump in performance relative to the 2060 Super. It's also just 7 percent slower than the RTX 3070 while costing 20 percent less. Overclocked, it comes pretty darn close to matching the 3070, but then the 3070 can also be overclocked.

We won't bother commenting on the individual gaming results and just let the charts speak for themselves. There are a few games that are clearly running into CPU limits, and some of the games tend to favor AMD more while others lean toward Nvidia. In general, though, there's not a huge difference in standings. For 1080p in particular, this is probably about as high up the GPU ladder as we'd recommend going — unless you're playing a ray tracing game, of course.

Borderlands 3

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Division 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Far Cry 5

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Final Fantasy XIV

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Forza Horizon 4

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Metro Exodus

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Red Dead Redemption 2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Strange Brigade

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE

  • JarredWaltonGPU 11 January 2021 15:59
    FYI, the initial 3060 Ti review went up on December 1. It was a single monolithic page, for "reasons" related to our CMS and Google. We are now reposting the content in paginated form and redirecting the original article (https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition-review), which means no comments get carried over unfortunately. The text and charts have not changed, on any of the reviews. It's just a change in the presentation. The comments from the first version of the article can be seen here:

    https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition-review-ampere-for-only-399.3667330/
  • MihaiPop 11 January 2021 21:42
    Admin said:
    The RTX 3060 Ti is affordable and beats the 2080 Super in performance.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399 : Read more

    Hi,

    How can I buy this in europe?
    It's everywhere out of stock.
  • Andrei2k 11 January 2021 23:44
    Affordable and relative performance is irrelevant if its unavailable.
