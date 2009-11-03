Core i7-870 Overclocking And Fixing Blown P55-Based Boards

Benchmark Settings
While the focus of today’s article is power-draw increase due to overclocking, a few users won’t be satisfied unless they see the actual performance increase. For that, we repeated the full benchmark set from our previous motherboard round-up.
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8.0MB Cache)
|Motherboard
|Asus P7P55D v1.02G, BIOS 0606 (09/03/2009)
|Overclock 1
|4.28 GHz at 194.7 MHz Base Clock, 1.448V Full Load
|Overclock 2
|3.77 GHz at 171.5 MHz Base Clock, 1.248V Full Load
|Overclock 3
|4.04 GHz at 183.6 MHz Base Clock, 1.344V Full Load
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|RAM
|Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24
|Graphics
|XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 190.62 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1014
Thermalright’s MUX-120 cooler is barely big enough to cool our fully-overclocked i7-870 processor at 1.45V under the stress of eight Prime95 threads, even with an ambient temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 8x AA
|Far Cry 2
|Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra High Quality, 8x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky
|Clear Sky Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX10 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX10 EFDL, 4x MSAA
|World in Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Test 1: High Details, No AA / No AF Test 2: Very High Details 4x AA / 16x AF
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 8.2.1.6 x64 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|Lame MP3
|Version: 3.98.2, wave to MP3 Audio CD "Terminator II" SE, 53 min
|TMPEGEnc 4.0 Express
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1 Reference H.264 Plugin Pro 1.5.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2009
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 8.5
|Version: 8.5.287, Virus base: 270.12.16/2094, Benchmark: Scan 334MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
|WinZip 12
|Version 12.1, WinZip Command Line Version 3.0, Compression = Best, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00 x64, System, Memory, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2009 SP4a
|Version 2009.9.15.130, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Can you turn that into a more accurate estimate than 200W to 240W, where all that can be proven is that it's "high, but less than 240W"?
I don't think i7 870 is a popular choice because of it's price (people would go for socket 1336)
For me - This and previous articles have convinced me to game at stock, w/ tb+ settings on, and a high end GPU card and the i5 is most appropriate for my usage. I need to condition myself to turn off the computer esp. when noone is home.
Also, I would like to see the voltage scaling using the i5 750, as mentioned by bucifer
I don't see a howling difference on these overclocks either. If I bought an i7, that probably means I'd have little reason to OC it.
While ASRock seems to be taking a "successive approximations" approach to improving their products, the ones I've bought so far have all been solid, but any OC has been mild.
And, once again (even if it isn't quite epic), MSI = FAIL.