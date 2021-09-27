Pixio PX259 Prime 25-inch 280 Hz Monitor Review: High Performance, Low Price

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
The PX259 Prime isn’t super bright but is bright enough. It doesn’t quite hit its 350-nit spec, but 320 nits is still plenty of light for any indoor environment. Black levels are mid-pack in this group, but contrast is a bit below average at 893.8:1. You won’t likely see a difference between it and the BenQ or Asus screens, but the top three monitors will have visibly more depth and deeper black levels.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Calibration doesn’t help the contrast equation, unfortunately. We saw a slight drop to 836.6:1 But the PX259 Prime is no longer in last place; it moves ahead of BenQ’s TN panel. This is a monitor you buy for speed and value, not broad contrast.
ANSI contrast is a bit higher at 861.4:1, which speaks to Pixio’s quality control. The panel is smoothly toned with no visible uniformity issues and a sharp image which indicates a tightly fitted grid polarizer. Overall image quality is solid, if not incredible.