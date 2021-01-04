Pixio PX279 Prime Review: IPS With Speed to Spare

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

Pixio includes HDR support with the PX279 Prime, but like many low-priced monitors, it doesn’t actually expand dynamic range. Additionally, there’s no extra color gamut volume to further enhance the image.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Pixio rates the PX279 Prime at 400 nits but we found slightly less output in HDR mode than SDR -- just shy of 379 nits peak. While this is enough to render the same HDR as other similar gaming monitors, the overall contrast is unchanged from SDR mode. Monitors like this process the HDR10 signals properly, but that’s all. The top two screens from Asus show what is possible with an edge-lit IPS panel. The XG279Q is especially effective at rendering a good HDR image with over 27,000:1 contrast available. That’s mainly due to very low black levels.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The PX279 Prime has no image adjustments available in HDR mode, but they seem to be unnecessary, given our test results. Grayscale tracking shows no visible errors. The EOTF luminance curve rises too rapidly between 20 and 55%, This makes dark and midrange tones a little too bright, flattening the picture slightly, However, color remains nicely saturated throughout brightness levels.

Even though the PX279 Prime is an sRGB monitor, it hits many of the inner saturation targets for P3. It doesn’t fill the outer portions of the gamut triangle but renders HDR color as accurately as an sRGB screen can.