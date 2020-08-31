ViewSonic Elite XG270QC Review: Sub-$500 Excellence at 1440p

ViewSonic Elite XG270QC deals ViewSonic Elite XG270QC Amazon $449.99

The ViewSonic XG270QC is quite accurate out of the box and doesn’t require calibration when you use either of the Custom modes. Since they’re fully adjustable, we went for the best possible performance as usual.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here .

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With only a tiny red error at 100% brightness, the ViewSonic XG270QC easily qualifies for our calibration not required list. Default grayscale tracking in the Custom 1 picture mode shows no visible issues from zero to 90%. Gamma comes set to the 2.4 preset by default and our measurements show correct tracking at that level. It’s a matter of viewer preference. A higher gamma means a slightly darker image with greater perceived contrast.

We changed the preset to 2.2 for a little more punch in the highlights. Small changes to the RGB sliders make grayscale tracking nearly perfect with no visible errors. This is excellent performance whether you calibrate or not.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ViewSonic XG270QC takes a solid third place in the default grayscale tracking test. 2.07dE is comfortably below the visible threshold. By comparison, you can see errors in the Asus and Pixio screens that should be corrected.

Calibration improves all the monitors noticeably but the changes to the ViewSonic, Aorus and Dell screens are more subtle. An average error of 0.90dE is professional monitor territory.

Gamma tracks almost perfectly regardless of the chosen preset. The ViewSonic XG270QC comes set to 2.4 which will appeal to some users. Our preference is 2.2 and it meets that standard without issue. A 0.14 range of values and 0.9% deviation is close to as good as it gets for any monitor.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ViewSonic XG270QC performed well in our color gamut tests. The native spec is DCI-P3 and though there is an sRGB option among the color temps, the gamut cannot be reduced. Before calibration, there is a little over-saturation at the inner points of the red primary. Green and cyan don’t quite get to the full DCI spec but they come close. With an overall average error of 1.57dE, there are no problems here.

Calibration drops the average error to 1.32dE which is an invisible difference. We adjusted the reference gamma to 2.4 for the default chart and 2.2 for the calibrated one. In both cases, the XG270QC hit its marks well.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With calibration, the XG270QC wins this comparison and even without adjustment, it would be sitting in third place. Color accuracy is no problem with this Elite screen. It meets the DCI-P3 spec as well as the best monitors we’ve tested.

DCI-P3 gamut volume is just under 85% which is a little below average among the extended-color monitors we’ve reviewed. The deficiency is all in the green primary which is about 15% under-saturated at the 100% mark. All other colors are in contact with their full-saturation targets so it’s quite hard to see a problem in actual content. Reds and blues are especially vibrant and the ViewSonic XG270QC’s color rendering is very satisfying overall.

