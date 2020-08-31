ViewSonic Elite XG270QC Review: Sub-$500 Excellence at 1440p

ViewSonic Elite XG270QC deals ViewSonic Elite XG270QC Amazon $449.99

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ViewSonic XG270QC looks like a typical VA monitor when viewed from the sides. At 45°, you’ll see a red/green shift and a 40% reduction in light output. Detail is well preserved though. At 27 inches, most users won’t be sharing their Elites. In the vertical plane, there is a similar change in color and detail is harder to spot. The head-on view shows no issues.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our ViewSonic XG270QC excelled in the black field uniformity test. It doesn’t get much lower than 4.29% in our database. Bleed and glow are completely non-existent. Given the Elite’s build quality, we expect that all samples of this monitor will perform similarly.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ViewSonic XG270QC has plenty of speed to recommend it. It draws the screen in 7ms which eliminates much of the motion blur seen in fast gameplay. Total input lag is very low at just 22ms. It’s a bit faster than the other 165Hz screens here and is only pipped by the Asus and its 170Hz refresh rate. In practice, control response is easily fast enough to satisfy the most skilled players. Motion is always smooth and stutter-free.

