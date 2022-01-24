ViewSonic XG2431 24-inch 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Smooth, Speedy and Solid

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The XG2431 is rated for 350 nits, and my sample easily topped 376 in the out-of-box test. This is plenty of light output for SDR content. The one flaw in this monitor is its black level. At 0.5050 nits, that’s higher than average, and it contributes to a lower than average contrast ratio of 745.3:1. A darker gamma option could mitigate this, but ultimately, a retuning of the black threshold would be a better solution. I checked every OSD setting I could find that affected dynamic range and none would improve the result.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration does not change the contrast ratio, which is still lower than the rest at 727.3:1. Though the XG2431’s color is nicely saturated and accurate, its image isn’t quite as three-dimensional as the other screens.

Due to the corner hotspots I noted earlier, the ANSI contrast result is lower than the static at 665.1:1. This is also a lower than average value for an IPS panel. While the XG2431 achieves the same peak output as its competitors, it has higher black levels.