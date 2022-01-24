ViewSonic XG2431 24-inch 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Smooth, Speedy and Solid

I tried to stick with 25 and 24-inch screens for the XG2431’s comparison charts but two 27s snuck in, the Pixio PX279P and Monoprice’s 40778. The rest are Aorus’ FI25F, MSI’s NXG253R and Pixio’s PX259P. The MSI is a 360 Hz screen and costs more than the others but it bears looking at if speed is at the top of your priority list. The PX259P is a 280 Hz screen that delivers a tad more quickness for about the same money as the XG2431.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The response times tell the tale of smoothness. It is possible to see a 1ms difference when playing games. More Hertz means smoother motion, less blur and no breakup of fine lines when moving quickly through a virtual environment. Even with good overdrive and backlight strobes in place, there’s no substitute for fast screen draw times. The XG2431 delivers the same 5ms in this test as the other 240 Hz screens.

When a monitor finishes last with a 25ms lag score, it means the other monitors are really good. 25ms is plenty quick enough for competition; the XG2431 certainly qualifies for professional play. But for the ultimate fragging tool, 360 Hz is the pinnacle of performance right now. And it will cost you almost twice as much. At the XG2431’s price, you get most of that quickness.

Viewing Angles

The XG2431 has superb off-axis image quality at 45 degrees to the sides. The light falloff is only around 10%, and there is no visible color shift. The same cannot be said of the vertical view, which looks decidedly green. But for normal use, this monitor has some of the best viewing angles I’ve seen to date.

Screen Uniformity

A slight glow from the upper left and lower right corners contributes to a total average of 13.22% from the center zone. The anomaly can be seen in a black field pattern when the room lights are turned off but not when ambient light is present. There were no aberrations visible in actual content. Color uniformity was visibly perfect as well.