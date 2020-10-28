Viotek SUW49DA 49-inch Monitor Review: An Ultrawide and Colorful View

Viewing Angles

Thanks to its extreme size, you can share the SUW49DA with some pals, but only two or three users will be able to see the best picture. At 45 degrees to the sides, color shifts to red, and brightness falls off by 40%. This is typical of the VA panels we’ve photographed; size and shape do not affect off-axis image quality. Only an ultrawide IPS will look better in this test. The top down view is very washed out and also exhibits a red shift.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Screen uniformity is a challenge with any large screen, but our SUW49DA managed a decent result in this test. We observed barely visible hot spots at the bottom edge of the screen but only when the room was completely dark. If you turn the lights on, or view anything but an all-black screen, there are no issues. Color is uniform at every brightness level, and the image is smoothly toned from edge to edge.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The SUW49DA’s response and control lag scores are typical for a 120 Hz monitor. The monitor's form factor does not affect video processing performance. An 8ms draw time coupled with a well-implemented overdrive means that motion blur is not an issue. 32ms of input lag is also a non-issue for anyone but the most skilled gamers. We had nothing but a satisfying experience when playing fast-paced shooters or wild flight simulators.