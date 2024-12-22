ASML reportedly cancels orders for the Lego EUV machine set from non-ASML emails — the kit is only available to ASML employees

ASML is canceling orders for the $230 Lego kit version of its $380 million High-NA EUV machine coming from non-ASML employees, as X (formerly Twitter) user @jonmasters discovered. This limited-edition Twinscan EXE:5000 Lego Kit commemorates the world’s first High-NA EUV machine designed to build the next generation of semiconductors.

Despite its high price, there seems to be high demand for this kit as ASML has limited orders to just one per customer. Unfortunately, it appears that more people than anticipated are buying this kit, as the company has now limited purchases for the Twinscan EXE:5000 Lego Set to employees only and canceled the order of anyone who did not use an ASML email address. The company even added a note at the bottom of the product description that a valid ASML email is required to purchase the Lego set. This limitation also extends to the cheaper Twinscan Lego Set, which would set you back by around $166. It started as a training tool but is now available to all ASML employees.

The Twinscan EXE:500 Lego set measures over a foot wide, about two and a half inches deep, and is almost four inches tall. Although it’s not that massive compared to other Lego sets that are as tall as an adult, it still has 851 pieces of original Lego parts. The more affordable Twinscan Lego set is even more extensive, measuring around 14 x 10 x 3.5 inches; however, it only has 600 pieces. But whichever model you choose (if you were an ASML employee), it should be enough for one afternoon of building fun, making it an excellent gift for yourself or that tech enthusiast.

(Image credit: ASML)

If you still want an ASML-themed Christmas but can’t get your hands on these Lego sets, you could still get a set of three holiday ornaments featuring a miniature NXT machine, a cleanroom employee, and an ASML logo made from hand-crafted glass. It’s also much cheaper at just $29, so you don’t need to break the bank to celebrate the holidays with a chipmaking machine.

Aside from the Christmas ornaments and limited-edition Lego sets, the ASML Store has several other ASML-themed items, like shirts, coffee cups, tumblers, lapel pins, socks, and more. Thankfully, these items are open for purchase by anyone so that you can get yours now.