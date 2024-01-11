CES 2024 Day 3: The future of PC building
Are you tired? We're tired.
That feeling in the air? It's fatigue. That's right, we're running on fumes at this point, powered only by fast food, excitement, and our mission to show you all of the best PC hardware coming out of CES 2024.
But we will not fail. Sure, we may finally have seen just about every laptop at CES, but there's plenty more out there. We've seen 3D printers, SSD cooling technology, mini PCs, next-generation RAM, weird CPU coolers and so much more.
Let's break it down:
Experimental components and new ways to build
You don't reinvent the wheel, but there's also someone trying to change up the PC. We saw a few companies with new ways to build computers, or new ways to make the components you build them with. From cases to coolers, here are some of the changes we saw today:
- XPG's hybrid dual-fan CPU cooler features an integrated pump, loop, and radiator — XPG Hybrid Cooler claims it can cool CPUs up to 280W
- Super PCIe 5.0 SSD RAID hits 42 GBps — four Crucial T700 drives actively cooled by AirJet Mini technology
- Asus shows off its BTF GPUs and motherboards at CES 2024: Another way to quickly and cleanly build a system
- Micron displays next-gen LPCAMM2 modules for laptops at CES 2024
- Adata showcases case with a glass panel that curves from the side to the top — Invader X Pro also includes a 5-inch LCD monitor
Best of the rest
Today, we also spent time with massive new motherboards, trios of monitors, and a new 3D printer. Take a look:
- Creality unveils new flagship K1C 3D printer and latest Ender 3 V3 model
- Minisforum showcases its first Intel Core Ultra mini PC, and also unveils AMD RX 7600M XT mini PC
- ASRock's WRX90 WS Evo Threadripper Pro motherboard is a beast — 24 power stages, seven x16 PCIe 5.0 slots, and four slots for PCIe 5.0 SSDs
- ASRock's $200 Mini-ITX motherboard to support Intel Core i9-14900K
- InWin's new cases include flat-packs and modular frames
- ASRock unveils trio of Wi-Fi-enabled 27-inch Phantom Gaming monitors — IPS and OLED panels maxing out at 520 Hz
Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and Mastodon @FreedmanAE.mastodon.social.
