G.Skill's 32GB DDR4-3200 Memory Is Now Just $110

(Image credit: G.Skill)

With memory prices dropping to an all-time low, we’re getting some wonderful DDR4 memory prices. Not too long ago, you’d be spending well over $100 for 16GB of DDR4 memory. But today, we’ve spotted a 32GB G.Skill kit for just $109.99, and we’d be surprised if even the best Black Friday tech deals are able to beat this price.

The kit in question is the G.Skill Ripjaws V Series, and, best of all, it comes as a pair of 16GB DIMMs, meaning you can use this to cram 32GB of memory into just two slots. For many that’s not so relevant, as most motherboards feature four slots. But if you’re in need of lots of memory or are using a Mini-ITX system and have to have 32GB, this should be a great fit.

G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB DDR4-3200 - Now just $109.99



G.Skill's Ripjaws V memory is a simple no-fuss line of DDR4 memory, and at this price it's hard to beat. At 3200 MHz, it's also right at the sweet spot for speed, where it'll perform well without breaking the bank. This is the lowest price we've seen for this kit.

View Deal

The modules have CAS timings of 16-18-18-38 and need 1.35V to run. They have a black heatsink to deal with any heat they might generate, and although they don’t have RGB, at this price we can hardly complain about that. Especially considering we've seen this kit sell for as much as $150 over the summer.

If 32GB of memory isn't your thing, or you want RGB or have other needs, check out our Best RAM page.