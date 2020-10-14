Get 34" of Asus 2K-Goodness for $349 at Newegg

Amazon Prime Day has been very generous towards the monitor market this time around. We even have an entire list dedicated to Prime Day Monitor deals . This offer comes to us from Newegg, who has the Asus VP348QGL offered at just $349 after using promo code 2FTSTECH525.

ASUS VP348QGL 34" 74Hz QuadHD: was $449, now $349 @Newegg

This offer is only available when you use promo code 2FTSTECH525 for an additional $50 off. It's a 34" monitor with a 2K resolution.View Deal

This monitor has a Quad HD 2K resolution that measures up to 3440 x 1440. It has a refresh rate that can reach up to 75Hz. It's compatible with Adaptive Sync and FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing.

It has multiple input options, including both HDMI and DisplayPort. There are built-in 2W speakers, saving you a little extra desk space. It includes an adjustable stand but is also VESA mount compatible.

This offer is listed on Newegg without an expiration date, so it's unclear for how long it will be made available. Check out the deal yourself on the Asus VP348QGL product page.