Asus 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Hits Lowest Ever Price at $249

Want proof that a fancy looking gaming monitor from one of the very best brands in the business can actually be affordable? Then look no further than the Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ. It's available for just $249, its lowest ever price, thanks to a sizzling deal on Amazon.

The Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ is a 27-inch 1800R curved model sporting a VA panel. It supports refresh rates up to 144 Hz. AMD's FreeSync adaptive sync tech operates from 48 Hz to 144 Hz. Asus claims it's capable of 1ms response. It even has Asus's fancy Aura RGB lighting, not to mention similar styling to Asus monitors costing five times as much. And all for under $250. Amazing.

Of course, at this price point, something has to give. That something is native resolution. The Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ is a 1080p panel. That means 1,920 by 1,080 pixels on a large 27-inch panel. That works out an underwhelming 82 pixels per inch. We're talking pretty big pixels, in other words.

While that might be sub-optimal for desktop work, for gaming the relatively low native res means much higher frame rates and without the need for a $1,000 graphics card.

You can also expect punchy colors and contrast from the VA panel. Asus reckons the panel delivers 3000:1 static contrast, which is as good as LCD tech gets right now without local dimming.

The ROG Strix XG27VQ also comes with Asus's Extreme Low Motion Blur technology. Combine that with FreeSync and the 144Hz refresh, and this is one seriously responsive monitor. That it looks like it costs at least three times as much doesn't hurt, either. You get both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, with FreeSync supported over both interfaces.

